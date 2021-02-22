Financial Services Careers Throughout Switzerland

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Now that a Brexit deal has been reached there are new opportunities on the horizon for closer financial relations between Switzerland and the UK. As a small country with a large economic footprint, Switzerland has often advocated for open markets and financial centres, emphasising the benefits for all. For a relatively small nation, Switzerland has achieved remarkable status thanks to its adaptability and innovative flair when it comes to careers in both banking and financial services. Thanks to the combination of its liberal economy, vibrant export industry and international ties, a major part of Switzerland's success can be attributed to its low inflation and centuries of neutrality which have both contributed to the Swiss Franc becoming an international haven, which in turn has heightened the country's overall reputation and attractiveness. As leading specialist in Switzerland's recruitment sector, Selby Jennings are acutely aware of the countries strong currency and the financial sector launch of 'finance.swiss' – an information portal promoting the country's booming financial services centre and bespoke banking strengths. As industry leaders Selby Jennings have an in-depth insight when it comes to sourcing business-critical talent.



Established in 2004 Selby Jennings works with a plethora of talented people across Switzerland and partners with a number of SME's as well as some industry giants to offer a wealth of careers within the financial services industry. As a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including; risk management, legal and compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment banking, insurance and commodities and sales and trading.



Selby Jennings works in key cities including Chur and Geneva, Bern, Zurich and Lucerne. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International Group - the recruitment partner of choice to over 70 world-leading companies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the Selby Jennings consultants based in Switzerland had to quickly adapt to a new recruiting reality. Rising to the challenge, the firm has ensured that securing the best talent remains their main priority with regards to both their clients and candidates.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.