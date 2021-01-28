Financial Services Careers – Wealth Management Throughout Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Wealth management is a form of investment management and financial planning that provides solutions to a wide array of clients ranging from affluent to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth. Ranking third internationally for a number of ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs), and as the financial powerhouse of Europe, Germany continues to drive an increasing demand for wealth management services to help exceptional individuals navigate the growing complexities of today's financial world. Despite a small pullback in January, the euro stands almost 9% stronger against the dollar now than it did a year ago. According to Wealth-X, the demand for wealth managers continues to grow – by 2023, there are expected to be 7.7 million more high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) in the world.



Worldwide, the wealth management industry continues to experience intense change – advisors are retiring from the industry faster than firms can replace them – meaning now, more than ever, private banks are looking for new talent to help achieve growth. Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings are proud to be a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. As recruiters with a mission to secure top-talent, the Selby Jennings team provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including; risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology.



At Selby Jennings, the wealth management team consists of experienced recruitment consultants who have an expert understanding of a specific geography. This structure enables each specialist consultants to identify, qualify, and introduce best-in-class wealth management professionals throughout Germany. Thanks to a wealth of knowledge and experience the Selby Jennings team are able to combine each consultant's local knowledge - offering access to a world-class global talent pool. The team have successfully helped a broad range of clients including: global private banks; boutique private banks; single and multi-family offices; and independent wealth management companies.



For nearly two decades, Selby Jennings consultants have worked diligently and effectively to provide organisations with peace of mind when it comes to acquiring talent within the financial services and banking industries. With a network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices the company partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



