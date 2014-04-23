Financial Services Industry on Consumers and Financial Advice Market in UK - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Market Research Report: Consumers And Financial Advice Industry In UK April 2014 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



The advice gap presents an opportunity for the financial advice industry. Firms that are able to innovate and offer low cost solutions will prosper in future, while those who do not address this part of the market will forfeit share to online competitors.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Note on definitions

Note on consumer research

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The financial advice market

Numbers of financial advisers continue to increase post-RDR



Figure 1: Number of advisers, by sub-type, December 2012, July 2013 and January 2014

The RDR – More phases are implemented

Economic and demographic context

A lack of disposable income makes it difficult for consumers to save

The consumer

Consumers use banks for advice more regularly than financial advisers



Figure 2: Types of financial advice used, January 2014

Referrals and recommendations are still a popular way for consumers to find an adviser



Figure 3: Methods for finding financial advice, January 2014

Face-to-face remains the most popular way to receive financial advice



Figure 4: Accessing financial advice, January 2014

The cost of advice is still a concern for consumers



Figure 5: Attitudes towards financial advice, January 2014

The majority of consumers would prefer ad hoc advice

More consumers would prefer to make their own decisions rather than rely on professional advice



Figure 6: Attitudes towards managing finances, January 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



Online tools can make financial advice affordable for younger consumers

The facts

The implications

Flexibility is the key to attracting wealthier consumers

The facts

The implications

Banks and building societies still have the perfect platform for offering mass-market advice

The facts

The implications

Advice through money advice or employers can give consumers greater confidence

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Keep it local

DIY administration for cheaper financial advice

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



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Regulatory Context



Key points

The RDR – More phases are implemented

Capital adequacy rules to be delayed until 2017

First thematic review on how firms are implementing the RDR

Second thematic review on delivering independent advice

Non-advised and simplified advice

RDR has not reduced the financial adviser population



Figure 7: Number of advisers, by sub-type, December 2012, July 2013 and January 2014

Mortgages

MMR comes into force banning most non-advised sales

The 2014 Budget proposes to ‘guarantee guidance’ for consumers at retirement

European regulation

MiFID II could challenge the rules of the RDR

rules on PRIPs could also conflict with the RDR



Economic Context



Key points

A lack of disposable income makes it difficult for consumers to save



Figure 8: Increases in the cost of living and the growth in average wages, January 2008-February 2014

Economic improvement begins to pull down the savings ratio



Figure 9: Quarterly change in UK GDP and Household savings ratio, Q1 2004-Q4 2013

Low interest rates continue to undermine appeal of cash savings



Figure 10: Official bank base rate and three-month LIBOR, January 2007-February 2014

FTSE continued to edge higher in 2013



Figure 11: FTSE 100 and FTSE All-share – Daily index movements, January 2008-March 2014



Consumer Sentiment



Key points

Consumer confidence increased sharply in 2013



Figure 12: UK consumer confidence index, January 1989-December 2013

Consumers’ finances are slowly improving…



Figure 13: Trends in consumer financial situation, June 2009-January 2014

yet 29% feel that their financial position is worse than last year



Figure 14: Trend in financial situation compared to a year ago, July 2011-February 2014

Consumers are more optimistic about the future



Figure 15: Trend in consumer sentiment for the coming year, June 2009-December 2013



Value of Savings and Investments



Key points

Overall, consumers have low levels of savings and investments



Figure 16: Value of savings and investments, January 2014

Financial advisers target affluent consumers



Figure 17: Wealth of advised clients, August 2013

Older consumers are more likely to be seeking financial advice



Figure 18: Value of savings and investments, by age, January 2014



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Expected Demand for Financial Advice by Product



Key points

The majority of consumers expect to receive advice on a financial product in the future



Figure 19: Expected demand for financial advice by product, January 2014

Younger consumers are more likely to expect to receive advice in the future



Figure 20: Expected demand for financial advice by product, by age, January 2014

Over 55s underestimate their need for pension advice

Wealthier consumers are more likely expect to receive advice on savings and investments



Figure 21: Expected demand for financial advice by product, by value of savings and investments, January 2014

There is potential for cross-selling of services across the advice industry



Figure 22: Expected demand for financial advice by product, by expected demand for financial advice by product, January 2014



Types of Advice Used



Key points

Bank and building societies top list of most used professional source of advice



Figure 23: Types of advice used, January 2014

Financial advisers are more likely to be used by wealthier consumers

Friends and family hold sway with younger consumers

Online channels of advice are widely used to inform financial decisions

People want to learn from the experiences of others

Money Advice Service is yet to attract widespread use as a channel of advice

Employers also remain a niche source of advice

Wealthier consumers are more likely to have used a financial adviser



Figure 24: Value of savings and investments, by types of advice used, January 2014



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