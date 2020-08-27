Financial Services Jobs Germany – An Exciting Career Path for the Ambitious Finance Professional

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Seen worldwide as the largest national economy in Europe and often hailed as 'a gateway to Europe', Germany's economic infrastructure is one to be admired. Germany is not immune to the risks which come from radical innovation, competition and the change of regulations which have emerged in the recent months due to unforeseen situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Selby Jennings have taken the challenging circumstances in their stride and have worked towards reimagining the recruitment process. With connections of over one million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm's access is wide spread across the world and Germany with key networks in Berlin, as well as Munich and Cologne, Frankfurt and Hamburg allowing for the right people to meet and secure the correct position in a plethora of careers paths such as investment banking, risk management, quantitative analytics and compliance. The opportunities for career progression are endless with the expertise of Selby Jennings.



Selby Jennings has supported the recruitment processes for major corporations in Germany for over 15 years. Their repertoire exceeds most financial sector recruitment firms and hinges on their consultants having the highest level of training and expertise to ensure employable professionals are in the most capable hands. Careers in finance such as risk management are depended on and seen as an essential service to businesses of all sizes, from small start-ups to large multi-million corporations across Germany and the world. Such an essential service and the necessity of risk management strategies, particularly after a worldwide crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, ensures the opportunity for employment and career growth within this sector. Germany is at the heart of the financial services sector in Europe and is fantastic place to be when progressing through your career in the industry. Selby Jennings have built a network of 750+ employees spanning over 60 countries worldwide and as part of the Phaidon International group they are the preferred partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations to aid their recruitment processes.



With one key aim of resolving the challenge of a talent search in the financial services sector, Selby Jennings challenge the recruitment market and gravitate towards the talent pool of financial services professionals with permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors. Smart, efficient consultants are the key to a successful hiring strategy and this is achieved through the training onboarding techniques which are developed throughout their time as employees at Selby Jennings. The onboarding techniques have been adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, this includes the use of virtual interviews and any introductory processes, a safe working environment and a smooth transition for new starters is a top priority for the firm.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Careers in the finance industry are expected to grow by 10% by the year 2026, Selby Jennings are working alongside this figure to increase their ability to provide recruitment solutions for their clients across Germany. With the use of the latest recruitment technology to enhance their already stellar recruitment procedures.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.