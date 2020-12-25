Financial Services Jobs in Germany – Recruitment Beyond Borders Will Ensure a Substantial Commitment to Germany's Economy Is Made

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2020 -- The leading force in financial services in Europe is Germany. Countries across the continent look towards Germany for advice, security and examples on how to ensure their economy remains in the black and out of the red. The country is determined, fair and reliable in its nature which allows for smart decisions to be made when it comes to recruiting for the financial services industry. Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruitment firm for the financial services in Germany, they are helping to secure business-critical talent so that hiring managers can have peace of mind when it comes to their biggest challenge: talent. Germany is adapting to the constant changes in technology, competition and regulations which are shaking up the financial services sector. By recruiting passionate and reliable professionals, the country can ensure they remain afloat as they battle the waves caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings has been managing talent acquisition for industry-leading companies in Germany for over 15 years. The firm has worked around the clock to reimagine the traditional recruitment processes and provide additional services to support their clients. With 750+ employees globally, 12+ office locations and a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries worldwide, Selby Jennings have a significant impact on the financial services recruitment sector in Germany. The firm keeps a close eye on the industry markets and ensures their clients are informed and educated on the upcoming risks and opportunities which may impact their recruitment stages. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations. Selby Jennings has worked with a plethora of banks and finance companies to provide optimal recruitment results; these have included agile start-ups and global powerhouses to enable their candidates to have a choice of the company culture and background they would like to become a part of.



Selby Jennings has invested heavily in the training of their staff to ensure they are aware of the best-in-class recruitment technology which will enhance their hiring solutions. The firm gives peace of mind to hiring managers across the industry who are battling with many elements following the turbulence caused by the pandemic. Selby Jennings provides job opportunities with immense career progression in an array of financial services sectors including corporate & investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings includes international bank - FIG associate, risk manager - illiquid assets, derivative ops (team leader), director of legal, senior accountant and head of compliance, to name just a few.



Selby Jennings' consultants are dedicated and committed to providing support through every stage of the recruitment process from initially sourcing talent from their vast database of potential candidates to the interview stages and finally the offer letter. The firm's ideal is recruitment beyond borders to ensure every candidate and client is paired to ensure a long-lasting partnership which will benefit both.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit https://www.selbyjennings.de.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.de.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.