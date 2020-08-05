Financial Services Jobs in Hong Kong – Transforming Recruitment for the New Normal

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Hong Kong's financial sector is an innovative space where disruption has been constant in recent times, whether as a result of changes in regulation or the influence of technology. COVID-19 has created an additional set of challenges that have required an intuitive and insightful approach to team building, driven by the recognition that it's the people within the business that determine its resilience in the long term. Selby Jennings HK works with individuals and organisations across Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui, making key connections and transforming the way that recruitment is handled within the restrictions of the new normal.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings HK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings HK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings HK partners with businesses in the financial services sector looking to navigate the current conditions and move forward positively and proactively. The firm has more than 15 years experience when it comes to financial services jobs in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui and extensive insight and knowledge with respect to both the local and global markets. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings HK is a preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. The firm's reach extends across more than 60 countries with 750+ staff worldwide.



As a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector in Hong Kong, and beyond Selby Jennings HK is committed to helping firms within this space solve the number one key challenge of talent. This means investing in people internally too - Selby Jennings HK consultants are not just passionate but also knowledgeable and highly trained. The team has experience across the sector, including with respect to risk management and corporate investment banking, FinTech, private wealth management and legal and compliance financial services roles. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions provide options no matter what individual challenges organisations currently face.



Financial services jobs in Hong Kong have a lot to offer talented individuals who are keen to take the next step in a fruitful career. From traders to consultant positions there are a variety of roles available at different levels and within a broad spectrum of organisations, from the small and agile to large and well established global brands. The team at Selby Jennings HK not only has the experience to ensure the right connections are made but has developed key networks to make this simple and straightforward, reimagining the way that hiring is handled for this sector as it looks towards the future.



About Selby Jennings HK

Selby Jennings HK is a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector committed to supporting businesses in solving the number one challenge of talent. The firm's reach extends to 60+ countries and a network of 750+ employees worldwide.