Financial Services Jobs in Zurich – Effective Team Building in Challenging Times

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- In the past few months stability and resilience have been much sought after – two qualities that Switzerland's financial sector can offer in abundance. Innovation too has become increasingly necessary as businesses look to adapt and evolve in the wake of the impact of COVID-19. Selby Jennings CH has been at the heart of financial services jobs in Zurich and other locations across Switzerland, including Bern and Lucerne, Chur and Geneva, since 2004. The firm is a key partner to institutions in this sector keen to solve the challenge of talent, and to individuals who are looking to make a career defining next move.



Via a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, Selby Jennings CH enables businesses within the financial services sector in Switzerland to be more responsive to changing economic conditions. The firm has experience in all areas of the sector, including supporting everyone, from small start-ups to global powerhouses in corporate and investment banking recruitment and finding the right people to help organisations to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and ensure compliance in key areas. The firm's team of specialist consultants are passionate about what they do and continuously trained to ensure ongoing skills development. The latest recruitment technology provides the team with essential tools that power optimum performance across the board.



From Zurich to Chur, Bern to Geneva and Lucerne, Selby Jennings CH partners with talented people and forward thinking organisations to create opportunities from chaos and identify pathways forward even in the most challenging of times. The firm is not only embedded in a nationwide network but also has international reach that extends to 60+ countries worldwide. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group, which is the go to recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading organisations. Over the years Selby Jennings CH has focused on ensuring strong links with key people at businesses across the financial services sector and has created a database of talented candidates to ensure that the right matches are simple to make.



Teambuilding can be challenging – particularly in times of a global pandemic. However, it is the fastest route to creating resilience in any business and a key part of ensuring survival, especially given the impact of COVID-19 on many within the economy. Selby Jennings CH is working across the financial services sector, reimagining the process of recruitment to ensure that it is fit for purpose in the current times and delivers optimum results.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings CH offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.