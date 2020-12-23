Financial Services Jobs in Zurich, Switzerland, a Location of Immense Opportunity for Finance Professionals

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The financial services industry in Switzerland facilitates the growth and success of Switzerland's economy every year. Financial services professionals are a necessity to ensuring the country's companies and investors are able to thrive. Switzerland is renowned for its stability, innovation and security and the country continues to be at the centre of the playing field for other countries to observe and compete with. The increase in adaptation of technologies and fast-growing markets are causing instability which has required banks, insurers and asset managers to think on their feet when it comes to tackling their significant issue of securing talent who can ensure the country remains in the black and out of the red. Selby Jennings provide peace of mind to professionals in the financial services sector as they secure bright-minded individuals who can create calm from chaos and grasp new technologies quickly.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ignored and financial services managers are well aware of their heightened need to build teams of reliable individuals who will work towards improving the outlook for the economy in Switzerland, Europe and many other countries across the globe. Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and has been working hard over the past 15+ years to produce bespoke recruitment solutions which will benefit candidates and clients across the industry. The firm has over 750 employees with 12+ office locations worldwide and an international reach of one million mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries globally. This network helps to guide Selby Jennings' consultants in their talent acquisition strategies and promotes their core belief in recruitment beyond borders. Selby Jennings' consultants have local expertise which is enhanced by the firm's global perspective. The firm is proud to be part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner to 71 world-leading companies. Selby Jennings invest a significant amount of their time and money into their consultants, ensuring they are trained in the best-in-class recruitment technology to provide optimal results for their clients.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings offer a wide range of recruitment opportunities in a number of specialist sectors across the finance industry from corporate & investment banking, risk management, private wealth management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Opportunities for career progression are highly viable in Switzerland with the economy needing current employees to make the move towards managerial roles to steer the country towards an economic upturn. The recent disruptions caused by COVID-19 have left their mark in Switzerland's financial markets. Selby Jennings consultants are committed to ensuring the candidates and clients they work with are kept up to date on the incoming risks in the current market climate to ensure they are making smart hiring decisions which will benefit both individuals and corporations. Selby Jennings offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to allow their candidates the freedom of choice when it comes to choosing which company to partner with.



Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include international bank - FIG associate, risk manager - illiquid assets, derivative ops, director of legal, senior accountant, head of compliance, Swiss structured product sales and credit risk modelers. To find out what the next step in your finance career could be, get in touch with Selby Jennings today.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.