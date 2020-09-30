Financial Services Jobs Zurich – A Time of Innovation, Change and Disruption

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Switzerland's financial sector has long been known for its security and stability and it continues to provide a platform for innovation amongst its European neighbours. The financial sector has been one of the driving factors in the past 20 years of growth for the Swiss economy. Following the global COVID-19 pandemic, Switzerland along with Europe and the rest of the world are having to be hyper aware of the incoming risks to ensure they are in a stable position to manage them. To ensure these safeguarding procedures are followed financial services managers, such as banks, insurers and asset managers are working around the clock to build teams of dedicated individuals who will use preventative measures to navigate corporations away from these risks. Selby Jennings work understand the important of creating a working team of ambitious, reliable finance professionals and therefore work around the clock to provide solutions to the financial services biggest issue of talent acquisition.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have 750+ employees based in over 11 office locations with expertise in their chosen field guided by a network of over one million mid-to-senior level finance professionals in 60 countries worldwide. The firm provides contract permanent and multi-hire solutions and as part of the Phaidon International group, is the chosen recruitment partner of 71 world-leading organisations. Selby Jennings have over 15 years of experience in providing peace of mind for their clients when it comes to talent acquisition within the financial services sector. Their consultants gain personal and professional development and training throughout their time at Selby Jennings to become experts in the latest in recruitment technology which ensures efficient, smart hiring decisions are made.



Selby Jennings have reimagined the traditional recruitment process to enable fast, consistent hiring across the financial services industry. Their expertise spans a plethora of sectors from corporate & investment banking to private wealth management, quantitative research & trading, sales & trading and compliance. The opportunity for a fruitful career in the industry is highly possible in Switzerland with the guidance of Selby Jennings on the ball consultants. Roles within the industry currently available through the firm include: operations executive, associate attorney, special opportunities private investment professional and private credit senior associate/vice president. Selby Jennings work hard to ensure their clients and candidates can have peace of mind and confidence in their hiring solutions to ensure strong teams of likeminded individuals are connected to be responsive of the continually changing economic climate in Switzerland and Europe.



Financial services managers in Switzerland are looking to secure talented professionals who want to climb the career ladder within the industry make a long-lasting impression. Selby Jennings' database of intellectual, savvy professionals are in the perfect place to secure their ideal position within a fantastic Swiss financial corporation. The firm work around the clock to follow every step of the recruitment process with their clients, ensuring all needs, concerns and queries are met with the utmost priority.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit https://www.selbyjennings.ch.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.ch.



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.