Financial Services Jobs Zurich – For the Brightest Minds in the Finance Industry

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Switzerland's financial sector, including their banks, insurers and asset managers, are continuously searching for the brightest minds in the finance industry to join the growth driver for the Swiss economy. Securing the right talent is the most important challenge to date for Selby Jennings and their team of over 750 employees work around the clock globally to secure professionals for outstanding positions. Switzerland's financial sector is known for its stability, innovation and security and this has resulted in their top seat as one of the major players on the regional and international stage. Changes in technology and the increased risk created by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in it becoming an increasingly necessary task for corporations to look into alternative methods of hiring. Selby Jennings has grappled with this unpredicted change and has succeeded in adapting the onboarding process to ensure social distancing measures are being accounted for. This has included virtual interviews and introductory stages to allow for an easy transition for new starters.



Selby Jennings has been at the centre of the career search within the financial services sector since 2004 and has scope across Switzerland including; Zurich, Bern, Lucerne, Chur and Geneva. The firm is also partnered with over 71 world-leading organisations in 60+ countries across the world as part of the Phaidon International group. Throughout the 15 years of developing their expertise, Selby Jennings have given their clients the peace of mind that the recruitment process is in expert hands. Selby Jennings number one priority is to solve the challenge of talent, by finding and securing the brightest minds in the financial industry they are able to ensure their clients are aware of the risks and more responsive to the ever changing economic climate. This is as prevalent now as ever with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting businesses all of size and scales, from large corporations to small start-ups.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Switzerland's economic conditions like many other countries across the world are having to be aware of oncoming risks and be in the position to be responsive at the correct moment. These operational changes require the right people to ensure these risks are predicted and avoided, or navigated from with the correct procedure. Selby Jennings have a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to enable Swiss businesses within the financial services sector to hire the best talent from across the country and the world. These challenging times have made the search for the right talent an even more pressing issue but one which Selby Jennings consultants are well prepared for due to their expert knowledge and consistent training which develops their skills and enhances their use of the latest recruitment technology.



Now is the time for recruitment to be savvy and use the latest technology to its advantage to secure talented professionals who will remain within the sector and advance their career. Selby Jennings have a database of impeccable candidates who are on the verge of accepting their dream job within the financial services sector in Switzerland. By reimagining recruitment in 2020, Selby Jennings have been able to continuously achieve their targets and often exceed the boundaries set for them. The consultants at this firm stand with their candidates through every step of the recruitment process from the first initial interview to accepting their offer.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.