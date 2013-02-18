Financial Services Melbourne Expert Kevin Smithwick Becomes 2012 Million Dollar Roundtable Member

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- John Hancock Financial Network Agent Kevin D. Smithwick qualified for the Million Dollar Roundtable financial services benchmark in 2012 and is already off to a great start helping clients in 2013. The Financial Services Melbourne, Florida expert specializes in investment products and financial services that help clients prepare for their financial future, protect their wealth, and realize their lifetime goals.



With 2013 off to a stellar start of helping Melbourne, Florida clients reach their goals, Smithwick prefers to look forward. If however, he is compelled to look back on past successes, he knows where to clearly direct the praise. “Everything that I have achieved has been because of having great clients,” said Smithwick. “My only goal has been to help them plan for their future through the right financial services and investment product choices, and accomplishing that is the best reward.”



Because of changing economic conditions and market swings, financial services Melbourne, FL representative Kevin Smithwick advocates investing sensibly over the long run and maintaining an adequate level of insurance coverage. Whether it is guidance in scheduling IRS mandated 401k distributions, IRA contributions or assistance in setting up a viable retirement plan that maintains quality of life, Smithwick and his team can help.



In ever-changing economic times, annuities are a constantly evolving retirement product. Kevin Smithwick offers high quality, innovative Annuity Melbourne, FL products ranging from deferred and immediate annuities to variable and fixed annuities. Comprehensive Long-Term Care Insurance, Disability Income Insurance and competitively priced Life Insurance products help clients maintain their financial footing through all stages and challenges of life.



Kevin Smithwick’s process begins with an in-depth evaluation of each client’s current financial situation. Working with them side by side, he establishes their overall objectives and a plan to help realize them. By bringing to bear his experience and compassion along with patience and an attentive ear, he continues to help individuals, families, and businesses realize their unique financial goals. For more information, please visit http://www.kevindsmithwick.com



About Kevin D. Smithwick

