Financial Services Recruiting Firm – Creating Space for Innovation and Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Established in 2004, Selby Jennings US has been a financial services recruiting firm throughout many of the transformations and changes that the sector has undergone. Today, as a leading specialist in banking and financial services recruitment Selby Jennings US is perfectly positioned to help guide both individuals and companies towards positive connections that create space for innovation and growth. Working nationwide the firm has a broad scope, from Boston and Chicago to New York, Dallas and San Francisco. As part of the Phaidon International group Selby Jennings US also has extensive international reach and is the preferred recruitment partner to 70+ world-leading companies.



Talent remains a key challenge to the financial services industry today. COVID-19 has made life more complicated and introduced a number of risks, operationally and also where hiring is concerned. However, for many businesses, the key to surviving and thriving in the wake of the pandemic will be the strength of the teams that have been built up internally. That's why Selby Jennings US has continued to work with people and enterprises across America throughout the pandemic helping to find ways to make connections that embed this resilience and the ability to evolve for the future. After all, change is not new to this industry – whether it's competition, regulation or technology there has been plenty of disruption to cope with in recent years and the right people can help to navigate this successfully.



Through permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions Selby Jennings US is able to support the specific needs of businesses throughout the financial service sector – and identify opportunities for individuals to make that career-defining next move. The team of committed and experienced consultants works across all specialist areas within financial services recruiting, including quantitative analytics, risk management, legal and compliance and financial technology.



As a leading financial services recruiting firm Selby Jennings US has spent time and effort carefully nurturing connections with businesses across the sector, from small and agile start-ups to large multinational organisations, and has built up a strong database of candidates with exceptional expertise and potential. As banks, insurers, and asset managers grapple with significant change – particularly in the light of COVID-19 – now is the ideal time to focus on how hiring could support greater growth and provide opportunities for a business to adapt. Selby Jennings US specialists are well-positioned to be able to help guide organisations – and candidates – through this process to ensure that the most valuable connections are being made.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings USA offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings USA. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



About Selby Jennings US

Selby Jennings US began life in 2004 and has been partnering with organisations and people across the financial services industry in America ever since. The firm not only has strong national contacts and experience but is also part of an international network that extends across more than 60 countries.