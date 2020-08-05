Financial Services Recruiting Firms – Hiring for Future Resilience

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- The right people enable any organisation to move forward with confidence. Even in challenging times a strong team provides resilience and direction for the future. Across the financial services industry – in Singapore and globally – COVID-19 has created huge challenges for enterprises, not just with respect to every day operations but hiring processes too. Selby Jennings SG is a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector with specific expertise in Singapore based businesses and individuals. The firm works closely with people and companies across the sector helping to ensure that pathways to progress remain open.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings Singapore offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings SG. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



In Singapore, and beyond, banks, insurers, and asset managers know that one of the key challenges they face today is hiring and retaining the right talent. The financial services sector has gone through significant change in recent years, whether that relates to the impact of technology on the industry, fast growing markets or changes to regulation or competition. In the face of a global pandemic the need for the right people has become acutely obvious – for many businesses survival now may depend on it.



Selby Jennings SG is a sector specialist with a wealth of financial services experience and expertise and a long, rich history working in Singapore. The firm combines this exceptional local knowledge and insight with being part of an international network that extends to 60+ countries. Selby Jennings SG consultants are passionate about transforming the way that hiring is handled in the financial services sector and the firm has put training commitments in place that ensure its people are always on the ball. The latest in recruitment technology provides the most up to the minute tools to help ensure that the team maintains the standards of excellence that have been established since the firm was first begun.



A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions is designed and delivered across the full range of financial services recruiting. This includes commodities and risk management, as well as corporate and investment banking, quantitative analytics and sales and trading. The firm has invested time in creating and maintaining robust networks of talented people and contacts at key organisations across Singapore. The end result is a financial services recruiting firm with the connections, resources, insight and experience to deliver great results. Within Singapore and across the world, Selby Jennings SG is reimagining the way that recruitment is handled and updating it for the challenges those in the financial services industry face.



About Selby Jennings SG

Selby Jennings SG creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.