Financial Services Recruitment Agencies in the US – Hiring Managers Need Teams of Ambitious Professionals to Aid the US Economy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Hiring managers across the country are building teams of ambitious financial services professionals who can drive forward the rate of success in the industry following the potential for a dip in the markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world settles into its new normal, banks, insurers and asset managers need support to ensure they make the most of the innovations and technological changes which are shaking up the economy. Selby Jennings are the number one financial services recruiters in North America by creating bespoke recruitment solutions to secure business-critical talent where it is needed most. With office hubs across the country from New York to Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the opportunity to take your next career move is just around the corner.



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings have been a leading force in the banking and financial services recruitment field for a over a decade. The firm's dedication to the industry and sourcing bright-minded professionals for exciting new roles is indicated by their immense growth since being established. Selby Jennings covers 60+ countries worldwide with over 12 office locations and 750+ employees globally. The firm's team of passionate consultants work around the clock to ensure smart recruitment solutions are made by connecting individuals with stellar financial services companies. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. The Phaidon International group has also been recognised in 2018 in the top 100 staffing firms in North America. Selby Jennings put employee training as one of their top priorities every year to ensure they are informed of the best-in-class recruitment technology which will in turn produce optimal hiring solutions. Selby Jennings work with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to enable a plethora of hiring choices for their candidates.



With a network of around one million mid-to-senior professionals across the world, Selby Jennings practice recruitment beyond borders with consultants with local expertise collaborating with industry professionals with a global perspective. This allows for a globally consistent service which is exceptional and provides results for both candidates and clients. Selby Jennings believe talented individuals should have the opportunity to be paired with industry-leading companies wherever they are in the world.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings are currently helping hiring managers across a plethora of sectors in the banking and financial services industry including corporate & investment banking, risk management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Roles in the industry are varied and provide huge scope for career growth and progression. The industry's hiring managers are looking for individuals with a keen eye for development who will remain in the industry to ensure it stays in the black and out of the red. The opportunities currently available through Selby Jennings include: SVP – counterparty risk exposure management, senior director of balance growth, python data engineer, private equity analyst, compliance testing lead (VP) and equity analyst. Selby Jennings' consultants have the right connections to secure your next career move with some of the industry-leading companies in the US. Get in touch today to find out what your next move will be.



