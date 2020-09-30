Financial Services Recruitment Agencies in the US – Innovative, Exciting Career Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- As companies across the US are easing their way back into the office and starting to developing a transition between those working from home, the need for consistent hiring is even more vital than before. Building a team who can work efficiently in this complicated time is a priority for companies across the US. From New York to Boston, Charlotte to San Francisco and Los Angeles, the opportunity for career growth in the financial services sector is increasing and companies across the country are looking for banking and financial professionals with flexible, strategic mind sets to take on these roles. Selby Jennings are reimagining the recruitment process for the financial services industry by joining candidates and recruitment partners through every step of the hiring process.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have had a clear and consistent aim of providing specialist recruitment techniques with the expertise of a network of bright, ambitious consultants. The firm is leading the way in talent acquisition for North America with a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals aiding the process. With a commitment to encouraging training and development opportunities for their employees, Selby Jennings have ensured their consultants are trained in the best in practice recruitment technology. Employees have access to over 90 workshops which enhance their ability to pair talented individuals with successful corporations of all sizes, from agile start-ups to world-renowned financial companies. The finance sector relies on the expertise of a dedicated recruitment firm such as Selby Jennings to ensure their talent acquisition needs are met in an efficient, quick way.



Selby Jennings are well versed in the finance sector surrounding the US, with a network of professionals in Boston, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. This national network is enhanced by their global reach with knowledge of the financial services sectors in 60+ countries, with over 11 office locations and 750+ members of staff. Since 2004, Selby Jennings have worked towards championing their talent acquisition techniques through the use of the best in class recruitment technology to provide the talent pool of finance professionals with permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions. The large team of consultants have a breadth of knowledge which spans the financial services sector, including quantitative analytics, risk management, compliance, investment management and financial technology.



As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner of 70+ world leading companies and have a stellar track record to prove their skills. With enthusiastic, expert consultants to guide the onboarding processes, Selby Jennings can guarantee a smooth transition for new starters and respective companies with the best hiring practices taking place with every client. Professionals looking to further their career in the industry can expect to find roles such as account manager, senior sales director, crude trading manager and corporate counsel attorney to name a few fantastic jobs available in the sector right now through Selby Jennings team.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.