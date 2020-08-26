Financial Services Recruitment Agencies in the US – Reimagining Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- The process of hiring and recruiting takes time, commitment and a capability to communicate with a wide range of people. The same applies for the process of applying for a job or career and this in turn requires flexibility and ambition. The ability to build a progressive, efficient team of banking and financial experts is a challenge which has become more prevalent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic across the financial services industry. The need for strategic team building of professionals across America in the finance sector is certainly a key aspect of recruitment for many firms across the country. The chance to reimagine recruitment has begun and Selby Jennings are at the forefront of it. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector with a network of over a million mid-to-senior professionals based all across the US located in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The company works closely with their clients to ensure they are supported throughout the recruitment process from the first application step to securing a position at a top firm.



In a recruitment market which is overflowing with candidates it is so important as a jobseeker in the financial services sector to present your unique professional attributes so that recruiters will pick you out amongst the crowd of equally educated applicants. In the US, and around the globe, financial services managers are on a daily search for top talent who will commit to the finance sectors and build successful careers. Selby Jennings understand that expert knowledge of financial services comes through training and development. They are able to provide access to over 90 workshops to ensure the best success for each Selby Jennings employee. Selby Jennings consultants are passionate about maintaining the standards of excellence which have been notable since the firm was established.



Selby Jennings are a company influenced by their immense finance sector expertise with a huge breadth of knowledge on financial services experience within the US and with a network that extends to 60+ countries. Founded in 2004 in London UK, Selby Jennings have worked tirelessly to challenge the recruitment market and gravitate towards the talent pool of financial services candidates by providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology. Selby Jennings have invested a large amount of time into recruitment ensuring that professionals and companies are empowered by their hiring decisions. With on the ball consultants, quick reactions are key to ensuring the best hiring processes are taking place at all times.



Careers in the finance industry were expected to grow by 10% by the year 2026 being aware of the jobs which are available as they flood into the recruitment market will put professionals at a heightened advantage. Selby Jennings are distinctly aware that technology is continuing to adapt which means being aware of constant challenges. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is partnered as a recruitment firm for 70+ world-leading companies and as a recruitment firm has over 750+ staff globally. The impressive reach has allowed Selby Jennings to hone in on the financial services recruitment sector and secure positions for talented professionals at the world's top finance houses.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about financial services recruiting firm visit https://www.selbyjennings.com.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



Notes to Editors

- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



- Selby Jennings began life in 2004 and has been partnering with organisations and people across the financial services industry in America ever since. The firm not only has strong national contacts and experience but is also part of an international network that extends across more than 60 countries.