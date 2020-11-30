Financial Services Recruitment Agencies in the US – The US Markets Must Be in a Strong Position Moving Forward

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- North America are moving into a new phase, the next four years will see consistent change to the economy, therefore, the financial services industry will be heavily affected. Whether the change has a positive or negative effect on America, the industry must learn to adapt quickly to the transformations which will be coming their way. Financial services professionals will be in even higher demand as the markets focus on their return from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks, insurers and asset managers are sourcing bright-minded individuals to build reliable teams who can weather any storm. Selby Jennings are overtly aware of the need for professionals to progress in their careers in the industry while grappling with radical innovation, competition and regulation. Opportunities are available across the country, from cities across the west to east coast, including: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and more.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



With a network of around one million mid-to-senior professionals across the world, Selby Jennings practice recruitment beyond borders with consultants with local expertise collaborating with industry professionals with a global perspective. This allows for a globally consistent service which is exceptional and provides results for both candidates and clients. Selby Jennings believe talented individuals should have the opportunity to be paired with industry-leading companies wherever they are in the world.



Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters for the sales and trading careers in the US. Established in 2004, the firm have over 15 years of experience curating bespoke recruitment solutions for a wide range of specialist sectors from quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial, commodities, corporate and investment banking and of course sales and trading. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm are the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. With 750+ employees based in 12+ office locations across the globe, the firm's consultants work around the clock to build long lasting connections with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries worldwide. Selby Jennings have an unrivalled success rate which is largely down to the investment put into the firm's consultants training in the best-in-class recruitment technical which ensures optimal results are achieved with efficiency and speed. Selby Jennings are passionate about recruitment and their large database of potential candidates can give you peace of mind that your challenge of talent acquisition is in safe hands. For candidates, Selby Jennings can provide support throughout the recruitment process from source all the way through to hire.



The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors including: risk management, legal and compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment banking, insurance and actuarial and sales and trading. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: consultant data science, VP/director of investor relations, investment analyst, technology infrastructure – senior auditor, director of acquisition risk strategy and senior site reliability engineer. The opportunity for career progression is highly likely with the support of Selby Jennings friendly consultants. Get in touch today to find out how.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit

https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to

https://www.selbyjennings.com



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.