Financial Services Recruitment Agency in Switzerland

The increasing digital divide between countries is a hot topic of conversation today, especially in the wake of the pandemic as recovery begins for many. The World Economic Forum has warned that a deepening of the digital divide could be incredibly problematic going forward. That's why next generation tools and the new evolution of platforms offering vital financial services, such as savings, loans and international transfers, is increasingly essential. This has become even more pressing given the global health crisis of the last year when national lockdowns meant that traditional access to financial services was suddenly severely limited. As a result of many customers having contact with these digital channels for the first time there has been a shift towards - and increasing demand for - more digital options where accessibility is concerned. This has led to exciting times for the financial services recruitment industry, as a wealth of opportunities continue to open up as the financial services sector expands into new and innovative channels designed to offer seamless and increasingly digitised user journeys. For many businesses within financial services, transformation is going to be driven by the need to meet customers where they are, improving tech integration to have a presence across key channels.



Selby Jennings is a financial services recruitment firm with a deep history in the sector that dates back to 2004. The agency works across an extensive range of areas in financial services recruitment, including legal and compliance, sales and trading, risk management and the kind of financial technology that is driving a more progressive approach to the way that we access financial services. Over the years Selby Jennings has built up an extensive network of mid-senior professionals with a wealth of experience and talent, as well as numerous contacts across the industry. From agile start-ups to some of the biggest names in the financial world, the firm has designed permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that create options for the individual approach that every business has when it comes to hiring. Selby Jennings is a global business with a network that extends to multiple locations internally and supports a large, focused and talented consultant pool. The firm has a keen understanding of the challenges faced by organisations in the industry, no matter where in the world the business might be, as well as an acute awareness of the aspirations and needs that talented people have when it comes to taking bold steps towards an exciting career path.



Selby Jennings' reach in Switzerland extends to key cities including Chur and Geneva, Bern, Zurich and Lucerne - as well as many other locations in between. There have been plenty of challenges for Selby Jennings Switzerland consultants over the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic demanding that new opportunities be created to virtually secure and retain the best talent from across the country, and beyond. Well trained, and with access to the most recent recruitment technology, the team at Selby Jennings responded quickly to this new reality for a financial services recruitment firm and stepped up to continue to support both clients and candidates in making connections that count. This resourcefulness and knowledge is one of the reasons why Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to over 70 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. As a well-connected and skilful financial services recruitment firm Selby Jennings is able to offer support across a broad spectrum of roles, including: Private Equity Associate, Client Services Analyst, Operations Analyst, Quant Equity Product Specialist, Private Equity Associate, Associate Actuary [Pricing], Crypto Account Manager and Head of Distribution. As a leasing financial services recruitment firm, they have proven to be a key partner for talented people and growing organisations all over the world.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.