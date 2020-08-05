Financial Services Recruitment De – And Across 60+ Countries

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- As the gateway to the EU and the largest financial services market in Europe, Germany is a key location for businesses and individuals across the financial services sector. Selby Jennings DE has been a consistent and exceptional recruitment partner to organisations and candidates in this industry for 15 years and has established a reputation that extends across Germany. The firm works in Berlin, as well as Frankfurt and Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, connecting talented people with the opportunities that could be crucial for career next steps and supporting banks, insurers, and asset managers in smart hiring decisions.



Reimagining recruitment has always been a priority at Selby Jennings DE, finding new opportunities to streamline the process of hiring to make it more efficient and more suited to firms within the financial services field. This requires a great deal of sector knowledge, something that Selby Jennings DE specialists have plenty of. The firm's consultants are highly trained and very experienced across financial services recruitment in Germany. Areas of expertise include quantitative analytics, risk management and compliance, as well as financial technology and investment management. Via a range of contract, permanent and multi-hire solutions the team is able to create recruitment that works for businesses and people on an individual level.



With coverage that spans 60+ countries, Selby Jennings DE is a global player in the market for financial services recruitment. The firm is part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice for 70+ world-leading companies and has a unique combination of international perspective and local expertise that enables the team to provide a fully comprehensive service. This service covers key cities in Germany, such as Cologne and Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin, as well as others across Europe and the world.



Finding the right people is a challenge that every organisation faces and this can feel particularly acute in times of crisis. The spread of COVID-19 has caused ripples right across the financial services sector and has interrupted growth and expansion for many organisations. Selby Jennings DE has taken steps to continue to support clients during this time, not just in terms of focusing on effective team building but adapting processes to take into account new restrictions. From remote onboarding to using video conferencing for the interview process, Selby Jennings DE is supporting the evolution of financial services recruitment even in the midst of a pandemic.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings DE offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings DE. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about financial services recruitment de visit https://www.selbyjennings.de.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings DE services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.de.



About Selby Jennings DE

Selby Jennings DE knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.