Financial Services Recruitment Hong Kong – A Wealth of Opportunity for the Right Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2020 -- Look no further than Selby Jennings for all your recruitment needs for the financial services industry in Hong Kong. The firm have been long established as the leading recruitment agency for a wide range of specialist sectors including: private equity, corporate & investment banking, risk management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, investment management, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. Since 2004, Selby Jennings have been curating bespoke recruitment solutions for clients and candidates in Hong Kong and across territories globally providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions. The firm invests heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to supply clients with a speedy, efficient and accurate hiring solution. As part of the Phaidon International group Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm works with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses allowing candidates to have a wide range of choice of company cultures.



Advances in technology are making a huge impact to the financial services industry in Hong Kong. Radical innovation, competition and regulation are making finance companies adapt their best practices to ensure they can stay in the black and out of the red. Selby Jennings understands that hiring managers are looking to build teams of strong, reliable professionals who can push their company forward and keep up to date with these innovations. By reimaging recruitment, the firm can offer a range of additional services to support their clients.



Selby Jennings are dedicated to providing an unrivalled service not only in recruitment plans and giving hiring managers peace of mind with their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition but in market updates and advice on managing. The firm have recently published a report detailing the best ways to ensure employees have a healthy work-life balance during the continued work from home period.



Roles currently available through the firm are hugely varied but all provide fantastic opportunity for career progression. If you are looking to further your career in corporate & investment banking, a role of immense privilege and reward, the following positions are available: consumer investment banking associate, associate – corporate strategy & investments and investment banking analyst, to name just a few. Risk management professionals are in high demand currently due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, roles currently available in this sector include: private credit senior associate, investment associate (private debt), long/short equity analyst – biotech and distressed debt investment professional. Get in touch with Selby Jennings friendly consultants today to find out more about other financial services industry careers and how you can make your next move.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial sectors and help them secure top talent."



From source through to hire, Selby Jennings passionate consultants are dedicated to supporting each candidate through their recruitment journey. The firm prides themselves on their ability to match companies and candidates for long-lasting professional relationships which will benefit Hong Kong's economy in the future. Hong Kong is a fantastic location to progress in your finance career. Get in touch today to find out more.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.