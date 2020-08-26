Financial Services Recruitment Hong Kong – Flexibility and Excitement in the Workplace

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- The financial sectors in Hong Kong have changed in recent times as a new set of challenges have been rolling their way in the recent months. Despite the change in regulations and new technology paired with the difficulty of a global pandemic such as COVID-19, Hong Kong has been determined to remain strong. The region has grappled with transformative technologies and fast-growing markets despite having battled with radical innovation and competition. Opportunities have been met with risk which has made it so vital for Selby Jennings to secure the right people to allow Hong Kong's economy to develop with confidence and continue to grow. Selby Jennings have led the way for financial services recruitment since 2004, helping clients solve the number one challenge: talent. Their success covers many sectors of the finance industry such as risk management, corporate investment banking, private wealth management, FinTech, sales and trading, legal & compliance and quantitative research & trading.



Careers in finance such as investment banking are depended on and seen as an essential service to businesses of all sizes, from small, to medium, to large across Hong Kong and globally. Such an essential service and the necessity of corporate and investment banks ensures the opportunity for employment and career growth within this sector. Hong Kong is at the heart of investment banking in China and is a key place to be in the Asian finance industry. Selby Jennings have built a network of 750+ employees spanning over 60 countries worldwide and as part of the Phaidon International group they are the preferred partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations to aid their recruitment processes.



In 2019, Hong Kong's largest market segment, digital payments saw an estimated total transaction value of $114 trillion HKD. This is good news for employment as the need for professionals with innovative ideas and talent is growing and in a continual high demand. Selby Jennings is partnered with businesses in the financial services sector looking to navigate the current conditions and move forward confidently and proactively. The firm has experience spanning Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui with extensive knowledge and insight into both local and global markets. Selby Jennings recognises that putting time into their own employees is vital in developing their recruitment processes. This has involved making sure Selby Jenning's consultants are highly trained and using the latest in recruitment technology to guarantee the best results for their clients.



The wide range of financial services jobs in Hong Kong can provide fantastic career growth for individuals who are looking to progress to the next step. The Selby Jennings team offer a range of additional services to support their clients with the backing of over one million mid-to-senior professionals. Today, Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment globally from their wide range of offices. The opportunities are plenty and the chance for an exciting venture into a fantastic firm within Hong Kong's financial sector is closer than you think.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



