Financial Services Recruitment Hong Kong – Turbulent Times Are Calling for Reliable, Smart Thinkers to Join the Financial Services Sector in HK

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Hong Kong has seen a shift in the economic landscape over the past few months to a year. With radical innovation, growing competition and continually changing regulations the disruption faced by Hong Kong's finance sector have recently faced risks with potentially large impacts. Hong Kong is a leading force in the financial services industry worldwide, therefore banks, insurers and asset managers are looking for the brightest minds of finance professionals to secure positions within the industry to move it forward with confidence and a provide a long lasting impact. Selby Jennings have over 750 employees with expertise in over 60 countries worldwide and a base of 11+ office locations. Their ability to ensure confidence in their hiring procedures is one aspect of the financial services industry which Hong Kong professionals can rely on.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the banking and financial services in Hong Kong. The firm have over 15 years of experience providing innovative, reliable hiring solutions which will allow corporations across Asia, Europe and the world to have peace of mind when it comes to solving their biggest issue: talent acquisition. By providing permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to some of the brightest minds in the finance industry in Hong Kong, Selby Jennings help their clients build teams of expert professionals who are dedicated to their career within the financial services industry. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations who benefit from their Preferred Partnership Programme. By reimagining the traditional recruitment process the firm are able to offer a wide range of services to their clients aided by their consultants' global perspective which is enhanced by their expert knowledge of their chosen field.



Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions through their team of dedicated consultants who work with their clients from source through to the final stages of the interview process and accepting their offer. The firm have invested in their consultants' training and professional development to ensure they are well versed in the uses of up-to-date recruitment technology. Selby Jennings stand for 5 core values: real choices to enable individuals to feel empowered with their hiring decisions, recruitment beyond borders to enable talented professionals to find the role of their dreams, a global consistent service as a specialist recruitment partner to enable equal opportunities for all involved.



Roles within the financial services industry through Selby Jennings currently span a range of sectors from corporate & investment banking, quantitative research & trading, compliance, financial technology, insurance & actuarial and commodities, to name just a few. Roles currently available through the firm include but are not limited to: operations executive, base metal trader, coal trade operator, associate attorney – restructuring and special opportunities private investment professional. The opportunity for significant career growth is possible through Selby Jennings and their understanding of Hong Kong's turbulent economy. The industry is in high demand of dedicated, ambitious professionals who can lead Hong Kong out of the possibility of financial insecurity.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.