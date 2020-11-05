Financial Services Recruitment in Hong Kong – An Enticing Location for the Brightest Minds in the Finance Sector

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Selby Jennings is the leading specialist recruiter for the financial services in Hong Kong. Their expert consultants have local knowledge of Hong Kong's economic landscape and have an in-depth understanding of the disruptions the territory has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Hong Kong is the home to radical innovation and transformative technologies which paired with fast-growing markets have caused Hong Kong to become a location to be desired by many finance professionals. Hiring managers in the industry are working hard to build teams of reliable individuals who will ensure the economy stays in the black and out of the red. This security is of significant importance to Hong Kong's economic standing in 2020 and is why Selby Jennings are committed to giving Hong Kong's finance companies peace of mind when it comes to securing talent.



Selby Jennings has been working for over 15 years, since 2004 to be precise, to provide Hong Kong's banks, insurers and asset managers with bespoke recruitment solutions with optimal results at the end of the service. The firm has 750+ employees cover 12+ office locations in 60+ territories worldwide. By building a network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals the firm have infiltrated the financial services recruitment market in Asia, Europe and North America and as a result are the dominating force for Hong Kong's financial services industry. The firm are part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. Selby Jennings works with a range of companies from agile start-ups to global powerhouses which gives their candidates a plethora of choice when deciding which company culture appeals to them most. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a wide range of specialist sectors. Selby Jennings' consultants receive regular training on the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure they are producing efficient and exceptional recruitment solutions. The firm is able to offer a range of services including market updates and information on potential risks so that each candidate and client is aware of how their recruitment process may be affected and the best procedures to follow to avoid.



Selby Jennings' consultants are experts in their chosen fields which range from corporate investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research & trading, FinTech, investment management, sales & trading and legal & compliance. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: hedge fund sales & prime brokerage, light ends physical trader, moder validation – rates pricing quant, compliance manager – AML / money services business, network engineer, healthcare senior analyst, senior market & counterparty credit risk modeller and head of non-financial risk. The opportunity for career development is vast as Hong Kong's hiring managers are looking to build dynamic teams of reliable individuals who will push the industry forward and in line with the developments of new technologies. Selby Jennings' consultants are committed to supporting their candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from initial sourcing of talent to their remote interview stages and finally the offer letter. The next step in your finance career is just around the corner with the expertise of Selby Jennings.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



