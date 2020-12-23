Financial Services Recruitment in Hong Kong - Fantastic Opportunities Available in Hong Kong and Across Asia

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- As we head towards the holidays and the new year is fast approaching, many businesses are looking to lock down talented professionals before the year ends. There are exciting opportunities for financial services professionals who are searching for their next career move in the financial services industry in Hong Kong. Selby Jennings have reflected on this year, as it has been one like no other, and are hugely appreciative of the positivity and understanding from their clients and candidates. The firm offers a wealth of resources for hiring managers including talent trends and recruitment advice to ensure an efficient and accurate hiring process for everyone involved.



Selby Jennings is the leading specialist recruiter for financial services careers in Hong Kong. Their repertoire is extensive as they cover a plethora of sectors in the financial services industry with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who provide regular information on the current market. Selby Jennings understand the importance of hiring with confidence and pride themselves in their ability to provide peace of mind for the companies who have relied on their services for over 15 years. The firm was established in 2004 and since then has amassed 750+ employees with a global reach of 60+ countries in 12+ office locations. The firm has a recruitment beyond borders perspective which allows them to create pairings of talented professionals with industry-leading companies across the globe. Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the financial services sector with specialist consultants in each field to create bespoke hiring solutions for these companies. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70+ world-leading companies.



The firm offers recruitment solutions to a wide range of financial services sectors including corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, FinTech, investment management, sales and trading and legal and compliance. There are a variety of roles available in Hong Kong for the brightest minds in the financial services industry. Banks, insurers and asset managers are actively searching for professionals to take on roles within their companies to ensure they remain in the black and out of the red as we head into the new year. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: private banking - ARM/associate banker, fixed income specialist - private bank, data engineer, DevOps engineer, junior execution trader, fund services business development, VP - equity sales, senior commercial manager/director, enterprise risk sales and full stack senior engineer. The opportunities available also offer the chance for immense career progression. Get in touch with Selby Jennings ambitious consultants today to find out how you can make your next career move or to source talent for your company.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial sectors and help them secure top talent."



As many companies have been working from home for a much longer period than first expected, Selby Jennings have published a whitepaper detailing advice and guidance on building a connection with your staff while working remotely. The firm has emphasised the importance of this as it builds a healthy reputation of wellbeing as well as productivity for employees across Hong Kong and worldwide. This report is an important read for employers who are looking to refresh their managerial style while working remotely.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.