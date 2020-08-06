Financial Services Recruitment in London, One of the World's Most Innovative Financial Services Hubs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- The UK is a hub for financial services and has been home to some of the most exciting innovations in this industry for some time. FinTech, for example, is a particular growth area with most of the world's upcoming and largest FinTechs, averaging £20 billion in revenue, based here. London is a hub for financial services recruitment but so too are other UK cities, including Birmingham and Manchester. Selby Jennings UK partners with individuals and organisations across the sector, supporting positive teambuilding designed to further innovation and build resilience into businesses to survive challenging times.



Selby Jennings UK has worked in financial services recruitment since 2004, starting first with an office in London and extending the firm's reach across the UK to other locations, such as Manchester and Birmingham. The team of consultants has an exceptionally in-depth knowledge of many different areas of the sector, including quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment management and compliance. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable the team to make recruitment connections that lead to positive and long lasting relationships and to upgrade and streamline the process of hiring to make it more adaptable to now. In the current times this has meant integrating the needs of individuals and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, from remote onboarding to using video conferencing for interviews.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings UK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings UK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



With extensive knowledge of the UK market – and reach across the country - Selby Jennings UK delivers expert financial services recruitment options for businesses in the capital and further afield. The firm is also part of a much broader international network that reaches 60+ countries. As part of the Phaidon International group Selby Jennings UK is also a preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. This dual national and international perspective enables Selby Jennings UK to be truly global when it comes to financial services recruitment.



The firm places great value on people and so it naturally follows that there has been significant investment in its own team. Selby Jennings UK consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with the latest recruitment technology. Creating and developing networks is also a key part of what makes the firm so effective, both when it comes to talented candidates and also those in key positions at banks, insurers and asset managers across the sector. In times of change strong team building often holds the key to a brighter future.



