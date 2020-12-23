Financial Services Recruitment in the US - 2021 Is Looking Positive for Financial Services Recruitment in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- With the holidays around the corner and the new year peaking over the horizon, a feeling of hope and anticipation is in the air. And there is no exception in the financial services industry as the job market continues to soar which positions currently available across the US. From the East to West coast, North America's hiring managers are keen to source talented individuals and solve their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, San Francisco and more locations up and down the country are looking for exceptional individuals to take on roles which will ensure companies remain in the black and out of the red as they head into 2021. Selby Jennings offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide number of specialist sectors including corporate and investment banking, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology, investment management, sales and trading, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial and compliance. Selby Jennings understand that finding the right professionals for your business takes time, dedication and accuracy. Which is why the firm pride themselves in their ability to take the weight off your shoulders and do the hard work for you.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has been a leading force in the recruitment for corporate banking and financial services jobs for well over a decade. The firm's dedication to the industry and sourcing bright-minded professionals for exciting new roles is indicated by their immense growth since being established. Selby Jennings covers 60+ countries worldwide with over 12 office locations and 750+ employees globally. The firm's team of passionate consultants work around the clock to ensure smart recruitment solutions are made by connecting individuals with stellar financial services companies. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The Phaidon International group has also been recognised in 2018 in the top 100 staffing firms in North America. Selby Jennings put employee training as one of their top priorities every year to ensure they are informed of the best-in-class recruitment technology which will, in turn, produce optimal hiring solutions. Selby Jennings works with companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses to enable a plethora of hiring choices for their candidates.



There are plenty of roles currently available through Selby Jennings in the financial services industry, these include oil and gluts - regional head of sales, fund services business development, VP - equity sales, quantitative risk manager, VP credit - NBFI / insurance, senior credit analyst - gas and power, senior commercial manager/director, FX and rates sales, business development - commodity derivatives, investor services executive and enterprise risk sales. There is an immense opportunity for career progression with the support and guidance of Selby Jennings' passionate consultants. They are experts in their chosen field and receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure optimal results are achieved. Get in touch today to find out how you can make the next move in your career or to source business-critical talent for your company.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about financial services recruitment US visit https://www.selbyjennings.com.



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.