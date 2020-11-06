Financial Services Recruitment in UK – All Eyes Are on the UK as the Finance Markets Face Disruption

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The European markets have a close eye on the movements of the UK as they are currently facing disruption following the COVID-19 pandemic and closing the deal on Brexit. The Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) has reported that the UK is the second largest financial centre in the world meaning the territory's economic status is vitally important to the rest of the world. Financial services managers are under an immense amount of pressure to source talented individuals who have keep the UK's economy in the black and out of the red. However, the UK continues to be the home of many of the largest financial corporations in Europe who consistently bring in a substantial amount of revenue every year. Financial services made up 6.9% of the total output in the UK in 2018 as reported by the UK Parliament research department. Selby Jennings are committed to sourcing talented professionals who can secure roles within the industry and develop long-lasting relationships with major financial corporations.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have been working for over 15 years to develop bespoke recruitment solutions for the financial services industry in the UK. The firm have 750+ employees based in 12+ office locations worldwide and have made connections with one million mid-to-senior professionals in over 60 countries globally. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a wide range of financial services sectors including corporate & investment banking, risk management, compliance, quantitative analytics, investment management and financial technology. Selby Jennings offer a plethora of services to their clients including market updates and risk information to ensure their hiring decisions are well informed. There are generous opportunities available for dedicated individuals as adaptations in technologies and increasing market growth has provided a wealth of possibility for career progression, however, this also comes with some risk. Selby Jennings' team of passionate consultants are aware of incoming risks to the finance market and have made it their priority to stay well informed on risks which may impact their clients.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings have dedicated their time and money to ensuring their consultants are trained in the best-in-class recruitment technology to create smart and efficient recruitment solutions producing optimal results. Financial services opportunities are available across the UK with the main cities being London, Manchester and Birmingham. Roles currently available in the industry and through Selby Jennings include: compliance manager – AML money services business, network engineer, healthcare senior analyst, senior market & counterparty credit risk modeller, head of non-financial risk and junior credit risk modeller. There is ample opportunity for career progression in the UK and worldwide, Selby Jennings believe in recruitment beyond borders and will source positions in locations across the globe which will suit their candidates best. The firm have reimagined the traditional recruitment processes following the turbulence caused by the pandemic to ensure all candidates and clients have peace of mind when it comes to securing their future.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk.



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.