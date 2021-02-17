Financial Services Recruitment in UK – What to Expect in 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Despite market disruption in 2020, and numerous comparisons being drawn with 2008, overall, the financial services sector finds itself in a far more lucrative situation than 12 years ago. While 2020 saw many industries suffer dramatically across the financial services sector, there were plenty of examples of unrivalled performance - many High Frequency Trading firms recorded huge profits: Optiver, Citadel, and Jump Trading all benefited from the unpredictability of the market. In addition, some traditional sell-side trading desks in banks such as Jefferies and BNP Paribas posted record quarters. Stay-at-home orders and employee safety concerns led to a sharp rise in remote working, which took some adjusting for both employers and employees. Across the financial services sector, this tested pre-existing models, particularly around compliance. In the UK alone, fraud rates increased by one-third and remote regulatory monitoring had to be installed for those staff whose roles required compliance/risk checks, increasing the importance of firms having a robust business continuity plan.



Selby Jennings is the leading specialist recruiter for the financial services industry across the UK. Thanks to their team of expert consultants, Selby Jennings are able to ensure that securing business-critical talent is a smooth and enjoyable process for corporations of all sizes; from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. With the post-Brexit hiring landscape well underway, candidates and companies can rest assured that Selby Jennings are ready for the predicted shift with UK employers, towards global talent, rather than keeping the recruitment Euro-centric focus, as the talent pool will undoubtedly widen to a global level. Particularly in STEM fields such as Technology & Quants, 2021 and beyond should see access unfold within vast and talented pools of candidates in India and China, which have historically been more difficult to bring to the UK. This will potentially give the UK an edge over the European and US markets.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have invested in their consultants' training to ensure they can provide an abundance of knowledge and expertise in their chosen field. This in turn, has led to a developed network of over 1 million mid-to-senior level professionals. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations which offer a Preferred Partnership Programme. Their 750+ strong team of ambitious and unique recruitment professionals can provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, allowing companies and clients to have peace of mind when it comes to securing a working partnership with a long-lasting impact.



Opportunities in the financial services industry in the UK span the country from London to Birmingham, Manchester and beyond. Positions are available in a number of sectors including: investment management jobs, financial technology/fintech jobs, financial recruitment jobs, risk management, commodities jobs, insurance jobs, quantitative analytics and investor relations. Selby Jennings provides security with their intelligent hiring decisions and over a decade's worth of experience and expertise.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring the safety of their clients and employees by introducing remote onboarding processes and introductory methods such as virtual interviews and meetings. This has enabled safe and smooth transitions for all new starters whilst following social distancing guidelines. The success and safety of their clients is Selby Jennings top priority.



