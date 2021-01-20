Financial Services Recruitment – January 2021 Brings Hope for the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Without doubt pandemics are arduous to live through, however, there is light at the end of the tunnel as historically they provoke economic growth. Exponents of this theory are the 'roaring 20s' after the 1918 flu or the massive jump in retail sales in 1919. Alongside the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines January 2021 paves the way for optimism, immunity, and a bullish vaccine-finance-hiring chapter. Global equity markets also offer optimism and within the financial service industry, the job markets continue to grow. As the leading financial recruitment agency in the US - pandemic disruption will never slow Selby Jennings' hunger to secure business-critical talent throughout the East to West coast. North America's hiring managers can source unique individuals for a plethora of business sectors, including: investment banking jobs, quantitative analytics jobs, investment management jobs, commodities roles, and insurance careers to name but a few.



Established in 2004 Selby Jennings has been paving the way as an enterprise solutions recruiter for well over a decade. Selby Jennings offers consultants who can embed themselves into the very heart of their chosen field, whether that be; quant careers, insurance careers, risk management jobs, or legal jobs. For more than 15 years, Selby Jennings has continued to empower professionals and companies to make informed hiring decisions for their mutual benefit. The firm has a recruitment beyond borders perspective which allows them to create pairings of talented professionals with industry-leading companies across the globe.



Selby Jennings' reach covers over 60 countries worldwide with 12+ office locations and 750+ employees globally. The firm's team of passionate consultants work around the clock to ensure smart recruitment solutions are made by connecting individuals with leading financial services companies. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations and offer a Preferred Partnership Programme. The Phaidon International group has also been recognized in the top 100 staffing firms in North America. Selby Jennings ensures that employee training remains paramount to the company's continual success. As a financial recruitment firm Selby Jennings helps industry leaders build teams that protect financial markets, invest in budding start-ups, and finance third world entrepreneurs.



There are plenty of types of roles currently available through Selby Jennings in the financial services industry, these include: network and FPGA engineers, financial solutions marketing managers, infrastructure engineers, quantitative researchers, python developers, quantitative investment strategists, credit risk directors, and alternative data product managers. Selby Jennings offers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to several financial services sectors.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Stay optimistic in 2021 and be sure to choose the best recruitment consultants for your business or yourself. Named the winner at HFM US Quant Awards, Selby Jennings is highly motivated towards improving the best practices of the clients they work with. Get in touch with Selby Jennings friendly consultants today to find out how you can make the next move in your career or find talent the ensure your business remains in the black and out of the red.



