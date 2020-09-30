Financial Services Recruitment Singapore – Career Growth Opportunities for Ambitious Professionals

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Despite the ongoing challenges faced by the financial services sector, Singapore is still a leading force in the corporate landscape of financial security and banking. This has enabled the recruitment of financial services professionals to continually increase during this uncertain time which shows the boost of Singapore's economy. Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the finance sector with a global reach and team of expertly trained consultants to shape the search for talent acquisition. The firm has been working since 2004 to provide top of the range recruitment solutions to banking and financial corporations. Selby Jennings allow these companies to have peace of mind when it comes to searching for the brightest financial minds to take on and adapt the roles on offer. This confidence comes from over a decade of networking and professional training to ensure the latest in recruitment technology is used by their team of ambitious consultants.



Selby Jennings, established in 2004, have a global reach of over 60 countries and a team of 750+ employees who manage the recruitment of some of the world's leading financial corporations. The firm are continually providing safe measures for onboarding during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure a smooth transition for all new starters. These processes have involved remote interviews and introductory meetings tailored to each candidate's requirements wherever possible. Selby Jennings' hiring targets have been consistently achieved throughout the pandemic, displaying an unparalleled success rate. The firm's consultants are situated in 11+ office locations worldwide and have expert knowledge in their chosen field to aid their talent acquisition.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Roles in the financial services sector in Singapore are varied yet all provide outstanding career growth potential, from market risk director to head of IT support, private equity vice president and credit research analyst. Transformative technologies as well as rapidly growing markets have provided great opportunity yet also pose a risk to the economy in Singapore. World-leading corporations are relying on securing the right individuals to move towards a future economic increase with confidence. Corporations can entrust this confidence in Selby Jennings as they work around the clock to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a plethora of sectors including: private wealth management, corporate & investment banking, risk management, financial technology, quantitative analytics, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. The firm are helping to solve the number one challenge of talent in all of these specialist sectors in Singapore and further.



Selby Jennings understand through years of specialising in financial recruitment techniques that building a team of dedicated, ambitious and reliable professionals takes time and expertise. They have mastered the art of talent acquisition to allow companies in the industry to have peace of mind when it comes to solving their recruitment concerns. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world leading organisations, proving that they are relied upon by the best in the business and are trusted due to their global perspective on financial services recruitment.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.SG.



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.