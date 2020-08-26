Financial Services Recruitment Singapore – Challenging the Recruitment Process

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Singapore has been an important player in the ongoing change of the financial services sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges into the finance industry but this has not slowed Selby Jennings down in their main challenge to find talent. Selby Jennings, established in 2004, has been working across 11 office locations with a network spanning 60+ countries and over 750 employees worldwide to manage the recruitment of some of the world's largest financial corporations. The process of recruitment and operations has had to be adapted throughout recent months, however, this has done little to slow the increasing hiring success Selby Jennings are achieving. This challenging era has resulted in a reimaging of the traditional recruitment process into one which uses technological advances to develop onboarding methods. Securing a position at a top financial corporation has not been an easy feat for many professionals in the recent months, yet Selby Jennings are managing to not only secure these positions but develop careers within these companies to ensure growth for both the individual and their employer.



The new processes of recruitment have involved implementing social distancing measures to ensure the safety of all professionals involved. This has resulted in the use of new technology and a virtual hiring process where possible, virtual interviews and inductions to ensure a smooth transition for new starters. The lack of disruption to the hiring process can be seen in the growth of Selby Jennings's hiring targets being achieved. Consultants at Selby Jennings receive up to date training in methods involving the financial sector, improving their already in-depth knowledge of careers within the industry such as corporate and investment management, private wealth management and quantitative research and trading, to name a few.



Selby Jennings has been working since 2004 to provide specialist recruitment services to banking and financial corporations. As we are gradually coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks, insurers and asset managers are having to adapt to the change in circumstances and in order to do so they must secure the best talent the industry has to offer. Selby Jennings works with confidence to allow the company's they work with to stay informed about emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work and affect their hiring process. They are the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organisations who benefit from the Preferred Partnership Programme, as part of the Phaidon International group.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Working with speed, accuracy and precision is what Selby Jennings have been doing best for over 15 years. They are committed to ensuring their consultants are trained in all aspects of the finance industry and are using the latest in recruitment technology. On the ball consultants can ensure companies have a strength in their recruitment process and are able to use their power to decipher the best talent in the finance sector. Selby Jennings consultants are passionate about maintaining the standards of excellence which have been notable since the firm was first established.



To find out more information about financial jobs Singapore https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.