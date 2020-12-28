Financial Services Recruitment Singapore – Inspiring Career Opportunities for the Brightest Minds in Financial Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Singapore is a force to be reckoned with in the financial services industry, leading the way in solving financial crisis issues across the world and creating dynamic moves which enhance the use of innovative changes which many countries' economies are struggling to grasp. Singapore's financial services recruitment force has increased and Selby Jennings are leading the way in solving the number one challenge: talent. Banks, insurers, and asset managers are looking to hire passionate and versatile individuals who can grasp the speed of change within the financial services industry in Singapore to ensure their economy remains in the black and out of the red. Talent acquisition is Selby Jennings top priority and their vast range of recruitment solutions including permanent, contract and multi-hire across a wealth of specialist sectors can impact financial companies greatly.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have a global reach of one million mid-to-senior professionals across 60+ countries to give an international expert look at the updates in the financial markets in Singapore and across the globe to ensure their recruitment solutions are created with optimal results in mind. The firm has 750+ employees based in 12+ office hubs worldwide and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations. Selby Jennings understands that a successful business requires ambitious, passionate individuals who are dedicated to progressing within the company to establish a long-lasting professional relationship. The firm has provided companies of all sizes, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses, with peace of mind that the hiring process is in the secure hands of their expert consultants. Selby Jennings have invested in the training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used with every recruitment process.



Career growth within the financial services in Singapore is fruitful and can provide a very successful career path with a life-long perspective. Selby Jennings provide recruitment solutions for a plethora of sectors in the financial services industry including corporate & investment banking, risk management, financial technology, quantitative analytics, sales & trading, legal & compliance, insurance & actuarial and commodities. The opportunities within the industry are vast with Selby Jennings huge portfolio of companies and large database of potential candidates. Roles currently available within the financial services industry include data engineering lead, desk execution (derivatives trading), LNG operator, quant trader, regional sales representative, key account manager (pre-sales), AVP investor relations, project manager - cash management and private banking - ARM/associate banker. Hiring managers throughout Singapore are looking to build teams of dedicated, reliable individuals who will ensure the country's economy remains afloat as they battle through the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings' team of expert consultants have vast amounts of local knowledge enhanced by a global perspective which puts their service at an exceptional level which augments their recruitment beyond borders standpoint. Selby Jennings' consultants are trained in up-to-date recruitment technology to ensure their hiring choices are informed by the current market climate allowing for smart recruitment decisions for both clients and candidates.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.