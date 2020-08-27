Financial Services Recruitment UK – Confidence in Banking

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for a plethora of sectors within the financial service sectors. For 15 years they have supported firms of all sizes from small scale start-ups to large corporations in their search for the right talent to secure positions and progress their careers in the finance industry. Selby Jennings have a network spanning over 60 countries with 750+ employees globally helping them to build long lasting relationships with employers to aid professionals in their recruitment process as part of the Phaidon International group. They provide confidence in recruiting as well as permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment across offices all over the world. In the UK their breath of knowledge is from London, to Birmingham and Manchester, helping the UK's largest financial corporations to feel at peace with the recruitment process lying in safe hands with Selby Jennings and their smart hiring decisions.



The range of careers available through Selby Jenning's recruitment is amplified by the wealth of knowledge their consultants have supporting a number of sectors within the finance industry including investment banking, risk management, quantitative analytics and sales & trading to name just a few. The opportunities for careers progression with an exciting and often challenging work environment are just a step away. No step in the process will be taken alone as Selby Jennings are able to stand alongside candidates from the very first interview to accepting their offer of a dream career.



Selby Jennings has the key aim of resolving the challenge of the talent search in the financial services sector and aims to do so by challenging the recruitment market and gravitating towards the talent pool of financial services professionals with permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors. Smart, efficient consultants are the key to a successful hiring strategy and this is achieved through the training onboarding techniques which are developed throughout their time as employees at Selby Jennings. The onboarding techniques have been adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, this includes the use of remote interviews and virtual introductory processes, a safe working environment and a smooth transition for new starters is a top priority for the firm.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings take pride in their team of ambitious, driven consultants who ensure the next stage of every professional candidates' career is their priority. With connections of banks, insurers and asset managers across the sector, Selby Jennings have the connections to ensure successful hiring processes are put in place for their clients. Discovering talent is a challenge Selby Jennings face head on as this is the key to ensuring the UK's financial services industry is remains fruitful. With over 15 years of dedication to financial services recruitment and developing relationships with the brightest minds in banking and financial services, the ambitious and highly driven team are able to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for businesses across the financial services sector. The firm was established in 2004 and has extensive experience in reimagining the way that recruitment is handled for this constantly transforming industry.