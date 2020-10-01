Financial Services Recruitment UK – London, Manchester & Birmingham Looking for Ambitious Individuals to Drive Forward a Change in the Sector

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The UK is home to some of Europe's largest financial corporations including FinTech companies who bring in an average £20 billion in revenue . With major advancements in technology, innovation and competition the country is battling to keep up with the demand and is in need of ambitious, dedicated finance professionals to become part of the teams who are securing the growth of the UK's economy. Selby Jennings UK is the leading specialist recruiter for the financial services in the UK and have a team of expert consultants to ensure talent acquisition is a non-issue for corporations of all sizes from agile start ups to global powerhouses. Established in 2004, the firm have invested in their consultants training to ensure they can provide a wealth of knowledge in their chosen field and have developed a network of over 1 million mid-to-senior level professionals. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading corporations and has a reach of 60+ countries and bases in 11+ offices globally. Their 750+ strong team of ambitious recruitment professionals can provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, allowing companies and clients to have peace of mind when it comes to securing a working partnership with a lasting impact.



Opportunities in the financial services industry in the UK span the country from London to Birmingham and Manchester. Positions are available in a plethora of sectors including: investment banking, financial technology, risk management, quantitative analytics and sales & trading. Selby Jennings provide a security with their smart hiring decisions and over a decade's worth of experience and expertise. The firm gravitate towards the talent pool of financial services professionals to provide them with career growth opportunities which will further their ambitions. The firm's hard-working consultants have created connections with driven professionals such as bankers, insurers and asset managers across the sector to enable smart hiring decisions with a lasting impact.



Roles within the financial services industry include: private credit senior associate, real estate portfolio analyst, director of fundraising and associate attorney to name just a few. The opportunity to develop a fruitful career within the finance sector is just around the corner with the help of Selby Jennings's dedicated team of consultants who are committed to working with candidates through every step of the recruitment process from the initial interview stages to the offer letter. Banks, insurers and asset managers in the UK are on the hunt for the right individuals to join their teams and move forwards with confidence. The right talent is essential to enable the UK's economy to recover from the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to make your next career move.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring the safety of their clients and employees by introducing remote onboarding processes and introductory methods such as virtual interviews and meetings. This has enabled safe and smooth transitions for all new starters whilst following social distancing guidelines. The success and safety of their clients is Selby Jennings top priority.



