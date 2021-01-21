Financial Services Recruitment UK – Looking for Aspiring Individuals as Britain's Tech Sector Attracts a Record Level of Investment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- While some vacancies within the financial services recruitment industry fell at the height of the pandemic, new figures from Tech Nation indicate a 50% climb as we enter 2021. This staggering recovery emphasises the resilience of the UK's banking and financial services economy. With major advancements in technology, innovation and competition the country is battling to keep up with the demand for investment baking jobs, risk management jobs and fintech jobs throughout the UK. Selby Jennings is the leading specialist recruiter for the financial services industry in the UK, with a team of expert consultants ensuring talent acquisition is a non-issue for corporations of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses.



Established in 2004, the firm have invested in their consultants' training to ensure they can provide an abundance of knowledge and expertise in their chosen field which has led to a developed network of over 1 million mid-to-senior level professionals. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations and offer a Preferred Partnership Programme. Their 750+ strong team of ambitious and unique recruitment professionals can provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, allowing companies and clients to have peace of mind when it comes to securing a working partnership with a long-lasting impact.



Opportunities in the financial services industry in the UK span the country from London to Birmingham and Manchester. Positions are available in a number of sectors including: investment management jobs, financial technology/fintech jobs, financial recruitment jobs, risk management, commodities jobs, insurance jobs, quantitative analytics and investor relations. Selby Jennings provides security with their intelligent hiring decisions and over a decade's worth of experience and expertise. The firm gravitate towards the talent pool of financial services professionals to provide them with career growth opportunities which will further their ambitions. The firm's hard-working consultants have created connections with driven professionals such as bankers, insurers and asset managers across the sector to enable smart hiring decisions no matter the career path.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring the safety of their clients and employees by introducing remote onboarding processes and introductory methods such as virtual interviews and meetings. This has enabled safe and smooth transitions for all new starters whilst following social distancing guidelines. The success and safety of their clients is Selby Jennings top priority.



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.