Financial Services Recruitment UK – Professionals Are in High Demand, Now Is the Time to Join a New Business

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- There has never been a better time to join the financial services industry in the UK. Hiring managers up and down the country from London to Manchester and Birmingham are searching for bright-minded professionals who can step into roles immediately. The pressure for banking and finance firms to secure talent has never been greater. Selby Jennings have reimagined recruitment by providing peace of mind to companies tackling their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. As part of the Phaidon International group the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for 71 global-respected companies. Selby Jennings provide recruitment solutions for a wide range of specialist sectors including: risk management, compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology. If you're looking to enter the finance industry or to take the next step in your career, get in touch with Selby Jennings' expert consultants.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the financial services in the UK. Their global reach of 60+ countries with over 12 office bases and 750+ employees sits them at the top of their game when it comes to solving the financial industry's issue of talent acquisition. Selby Jennings' on the ball consultants work fast to secure contract, permanent and multi-hire hiring solutions with their specialist knowledge of the UK's markets. The firm's UK consultants are based in the City of London and are trained in the latest in recruitment technology to ensure they are making smart hiring decisions for top talent in the risk jobs market throughout the UK and Europe. Selby Jennings are conscious of the continually changing environment surrounding onboarding processes and have been working hard to keep the safety of their employees, candidates and clients as their top priority during this time. This has involved providing remote interviews and introductory methods for each recruitment stage to ensure social distancing measures are followed at all times.



Selby Jennings have withstood many turbulent financial periods including the 2008 recession. The firm are ready to weather the storms which might come their way from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the US Presidential Election. As part of their unrivalled recruitment service, Selby Jennings provide market updates to ensure their clients are made aware of any oncoming risks which could affect their talent acquisition. The firm have recently published a report giving advice and guidance on how to make sure your employees have a work-life balance which works well for them. The ongoing work from home culture has meant many businesses have had to adapt their routines and this often doesn't work for everyone. It is a useful document to read through if you are looking to improve your best practices.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: oil products analyst, wealth planner (trust & insurance), director – senior private banker, head of compliance, consumer investment banking associate, managing consultant/senior manager and private credit senior associate to name a few. Selby Jennings' passionate consultants are dedicated to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. Contact the firm today to find out what your next career move will be in the UK's financial services industry.



