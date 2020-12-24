Financial Services Recruitment UK - Significant Change Is Expected in 2021 as Hiring Managers Source Talented Professionals Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The UK is a fantastic country to be located in as you work your way up in the financial services industry. The world's upcoming and largest FinTech's currently call the UK home with an average revenue of £20 billion, as reported by Consultancy UK. Hiring managers across the country are competing with significant change ranging from the increases in technological advances to Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. They must secure the brightest minds in the financial services industry in order to keep the UK's economy in the red and out of the black and be able to grapple with these challenging changes.



Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters for the financial services industry in the UK and have teams of dedicated consultants who are experts in their chosen fields to guide the recruitment process for each candidate. The firm has 12+ office locations worldwide which are home to 750+ employees with a global network of 60+ countries and one million mid-to-senior professionals. Selby Jennings are also the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a plethora of financial services sectors from corporate & investment banking, private wealth management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, compliance, sales & trading and commodities. The opportunity for career development is a far more efficient situation with the help of Selby Jennings expert consultants who will be with you through every step of the recruitment process from sourcing talented individuals to helping them secure their dream role at a top financial services company.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings pride themselves in their ability to provide peace of mind for companies across the UK who are looking to tackle their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. The firm has worked since 2004 to establish a large network of banks, insurers and asset managers who help to support and improve the unique service they provide. Roles currently available through the firm include: real estate analyst - logistics, oil and fats - regional head of sales, quantitative risk manager, VP credit - NBFI/insurance, senior credit analyst - gas and power, FX and rates sales, business development - commodity derivatives, investor services executive, tier 1 prop trading firm - experienced trader and data science consultant - banking. These positions are available across the country from London to Birmingham, Manchester and further. The opportunity for career progression is high with the support and guidance of Selby Jennings' ambitious consultants. Each of which are experts in their chosen field and receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure they produce optimal, accurate hiring results.



A recent whitepaper published by Selby Jennings details tips and tricks on how to establish a healthy work-life balance for your employees. As we head towards the new year, 2021 is expected to be a year of hope but also disruptions. Selby Jennings understands that employers must be prepared to manage from a remote working environment and should have their employees' health, wellbeing and productivity as their top priority. This is a fantastic read for any individuals in a leadership role within the financial services industry who are looking to refresh their managerial style as they work from home and create a virtual connection with their staff.



