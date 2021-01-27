Financial Services Roles – Asset Management Careers in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The fear of uncertainty due to the virus outbreak dictated the economic climate in 2020. As we approach the end of January 2021, we can see that businesses are remaining cautiously optimistic, as many remain unsure about the rate of market recovery. Companies in industries that are driven by growth, like banking and financial services are likely to remain robust in Singapore, with some even looking to expand. The growth in these industries is, for the moment, largely driven by the increasing use of digital technology by both businesses and consumers. As organisations continue to strengthen their capabilities to capitalise on the growing digital economy, the talent demand for 2021 should increase. Here are three key highlights to look out for in the 2021 job market; the pandemics impact on Singapore's labour market and businesses. The popularity and competition for financial and banking services careers, and lastly, the anticipated job mobility and candidate expectations across key financial industries.



One of the main areas to focus on is asset management. As more Hong Kong, London, and U.S. hedge funds plan to establish firms and hire staff in Singapore, the opportunities for top fund managers, quant researchers and developers to live and work in Singapore have risen tremendously. Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading sector specialist in the recruitment industry, with particular focus in financial and banking services. Put simply, combined with the best industry knowledge and a wealth of experience when it comes to recruitment in Asia, Selby Jennings are the first and best choice for placing top-class talent throughout Singapore.



With a growing network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices, Selby Jennings are committed to providing their consultants with ongoing training which covers their state-of-the-art recruiting technologies, ensuring they deliver the best possible hiring solutions no matter how challenging the economic climate.



The organisation partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies. All Selby Jennings consultants are delighted to present each of their clients with tailored individual recruiting options as they realise that the search for talent is different for every company and individual.



Selby Jennings have made it their mission to embody a recruitment beyond borders ideology ensuring that the best possible candidates are recruited for positions in which they can excel. Careers currently available throughout Singapore include: APAC Data Protection Privacy Officer, Investment Management, Compliance Officer - Investment Management (Buy-Side), Analyst/Senior Analyst, Information Security AVP, Banking, System Engineer, FinTech Firm and Senior FPGA Developer, to name just a few. Get in touch with a Selby Jennings consultant today to start a fulfilling career without limits.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.