Financial Services Roles in Zurich, Switzerland – A Prosperous Career Path

Zürich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Ranked 132nd out of 194 by size, the alpine state is 20th in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) and second by GDP per capita. Covering just a small fraction of the globe, it hosts a quarter of the world's cross-border assets and is a financial centre of significant global importance. Switzerland is also a leader in cryptocurrencies, with many start-ups concentrated in the 'Crypto Valley' around Zug and the financial centres in Zurich, Geneva and Lugano. As a small country with a large economic footprint, Switzerland has to advocate for open markets and financial centres. By doing so it has built strong, secure and exciting positions when it comes to offering some of the best financial careers available.



Established in 2004 Selby Jennings works with talented people across Switzerland and partners with some of the best organisations to offer a wealth of careers within the financial services industry. As a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, Selby Jennings ensures that they help solve the number one recruitment challenge: talent. By rising to this challenge, Selby Jennings continue to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including; risk management, legal and compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment banking, insurance and commodities and sales and trading.



All of their consultants are market specialists with a broad spectrum of experience in supporting the hiring processes for a range of businesses and applicants throughout Switzerland and across Europe. The firm invests heavily in consultant training to guarantee that their standards remain competitive and exceptionally high as well as ensuring that the team is working using only the latest in recruitment technology.



With a reach that extends across Switzerland, Selby Jennings works in key cities including Chur and Geneva, Bern, Zurich and Lucerne. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group - the recruitment partner of choice to over 70 world-leading companies. This combination of nationwide and international reach means that Selby Jennings can provide a holistic service when it comes to financial services and banking careers in Switzerland and beyond.



The Selby Jennings mantra is built on the idea of reimagining the process of recruitment to make it more streamlined and intuitive. Hiring is transformed so that outcomes are more positive and all those involved have peace of mind knowing that the recruitment process is in expert hands. The firm also ensures networks are kept informed about news and changes that could have an impact on the market or the future of hiring.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



