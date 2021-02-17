Financial Services Roles Throughout Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- As we reach Q1's halfway mark we are able to reflect on the positive trends likely to impact financial services recruitment roles in what is set to be a year of growth. In the past few years Singapore has seen a steady stream of global managers set up shop. Recently JPMorgan doubled Singapore private bankers and U.S. hedge fund D.E. Shaw communicated plans to grow its Asia-Pacific footprint with the opening of an office in Singapore during 2021. Moreover, Singapore has great benefits when it comes to ease of access, capabilities and platforms. In a similar way that companies leverage Hong Kong to expand to China, Singapore, companies view Singapore as another financial avenue for opening up South East Asia.



Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, is opening a family office in Singapore to run his investments and philanthropy throughout the region. Dalio has long held ties to Asia and Singapore, and and with a net worth of more than $15 billion, he is the latest uber-wealthy business leader to open a family office in Singapore.



Talent remains a key challenge to the financial services industry today. COVID-19 has made life more complicated and introduced a number of risks, operationally and also where hiring is concerned. However, for many businesses the key to surviving and thriving in the wake of the pandemic will be the strength of the teams that have been built. That's why Selby Jennings has continued to work with people and enterprises throughout Singapore, helping to find ways to make connections that embed resilience and the ability to continually evolve for the future. After all, change is not new to this industry – whether it's competition, regulation or technology there has been plenty of disruption to cope with in recent years and the right people can always help to navigate this and thrive whilst doing so.



With a network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices the company partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies.



Through permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions Selby Jennings is able to support the specific needs of businesses throughout the financial services sector – and identify opportunities for individuals to make that career defining next move. The team of committed and experienced consultants works across all specialist areas within financial services recruiting, including quantitative analytics, risk management, legal and compliance and financial technology.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



