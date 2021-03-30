Financial Services Roles Throughout Singapore – 2021

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- At the beginning of March 2021, The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) jointly issued a paper on managing and mitigating new risks that are predicted to emerge from the extensive remote working arrangements adopted by financial institutions (FIs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper indicated that financial institutions should continue to review and enhance their risk management practices to address evolving risks. The overall message is part of an ongoing collaboration between MAS and ABS' Return to Onsite Operations Taskforce (ROOT), which was initially established to coordinate responses to the crisis and prepare for a post COVID-19 'new normal'. Across the globe the financial services industries have made significant arrangements to facilitate their employees to work from home in a safe environment, whilst ensuring they continually reach and exceed the demands from their customers' needs and requirements. Thus, as the country begins to rebuild, financial services careers are set to continue to be in high demand as Singapore makes way for the 'new normal'.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have spent nearly two decades helping industry leaders build teams that protect financial markets, invest in budding start-ups, and finance third world entrepreneurs. As we approach a new post-pandemic way of life, Selby Jennings are the recruitment company of choice when it comes to considering your next career defining move. Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruitment agency for the banking and financial services throughout Singapore. For more than 15 years, the company have provided clients and candidates peace of mind that their recruitment process is in expert hands. The company's continual investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training enables them to continually recruit with speed, precision and accuracy. Today, Selby Jennings provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions from 12+ global hubs all over the world. As a company they are able to offer invaluable insights, including exclusive research, salary guides and market trends thanks to their long, rich history working throughout Singapore's financial recruitment sector.



Selectively acquired top-talent forms the backbone of every successful business. And in any flourishing company, securing business-critical talent is paramount to its long-term achievements. No matter how challenging the current economic climate may be, a strong and recruitment savvy team provides resilience and direction for the future. That's why clients and individuals throughout Southeast Asia and the globe can rest assured in the knowledge that the Selby Jennings team will rise to all recruitment challenges.



As leaders in the latest recruitment technology the Selby Jennings team are able to offer a transformative approach to help ensure that they maintain the standards of excellence that have been established since the firm first began. Roles through the Selby Jennings Singapore team cover a variety of financial sectors including, risk management, sales and trading jobs, fintech and quant careers and roles within all compliance and legal divisions.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



https://www.selbyjennings.sg



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.