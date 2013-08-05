Financial Solutions at Business Initiatives

Norwood, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Finding a professional Accountant in Adelaide that you can trust is not an easy task, but Business Initiatives is ready to help you. Here you will find a qualified Chartered Accountant in Adelaide that will provide business and professional tax services with a focus on tax minimisation. In addition to traditional compliance work, the firm assists businesses with accounting systems (MYOB, Quicken, Xero, Banklink, Cashflow Manager), business performance review & KPIs, buying & selling a business, debt structuring, website design & optimisation and real business advice that makes a difference.



Business Initiatives specialises in establishing Self Managed Super Funds in Adelaide. Managing your own super give you control, flexibility and the option to invest in assets not available to mainstream funds. The tax benefits of superannuation make SMSFs a potential tax haven and Business Initiatives can help you realise this dream. Staff undertake continual training to keep on top of Superannuation laws and can help you maximise your retirement benefits.



Your home loan might have suited you when you first got it, but is it still the right one for you? Business Initiatives’ loan department can help you with their free mortgage health checks. They have access to the lowest interest rates on offer for Home Loans in Adelaide.



Their accredited Mortgage Brokers are available to give you expert advice when you need it and are happy to come to you. Business Initiative’s highly trained Mortgage Brokers are ready to answer your questions and find the best loan to suit your needs. Unlike some Adelaide Mortgage Brokers, your loan will be handled in a personal and professional manner. Business Initiatives understands every loan is different and every borrower has different needs and will focus on saving you tax.



Their professional advice does not stop there. Not only will they give you a free mortgage health check to make sure that your loans are the best suited to your needs, they are also happy to have their insurance department review all aspects of your insurance free of charge. They offer a comprehensive range of insurance products for businesses, professionals and individuals as well as life insurance, income protection, trauma and TPD.



Visit http://www.businessinitiatives.com.au and discover more about the opportunities that lie ahead with Business Initiatives.



About Business Initiatives

Business Initiatives is a progressive Chartered Accountancy and Loan Broking Firm that offers its clients total financial solutions. We provide expert proactive advice in the areas of tax, accounting, loans and self managed super funds. We have developed proven strategies to help you boost your wealth.



For more information please contact:



Business Initiatives

Ph: (08) 8431 7444

Email: answers@businessi.com.au

20D William Street

NORWOOD SA 5067

http://www.businessi.com.au/