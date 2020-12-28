Financial Technology Careers/jobs in Singapore – Fintech Recruitment Is Highly Advantageous to Increase Companies' Profits

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- When finance and technology collaborate, they produce the fintech industry which transforms the way individuals and corporations invest, save and trade their money in Singapore and across the world. The fintech industry is one of innovation and revolutionary adaptations to the traditional processes the financial market is used to. This is why individuals looking to begin or even progress their career within the industry need to be quick thinking, ambitious professionals who are ready to adapt to changes and grasp new technologies at speed. Hiring managers, banks, insurers and asset managers need to secure dedicated individuals who will keep Singapore's economy in the black and out of the red. This security is of particular importance following the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiter for financial technology careers in Singapore. Their repertoire is extensive as they cover a plethora of sectors in the financial services industry with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who provide regular information on the current market. Selby Jennings understand the importance of hiring with confidence and pride themselves in being able to provide peace of mind for the companies who have relied on their services for over 15 years. The firm was established in 2004 and since then has amassed 750+ employees with a global reach of 60+ countries in 12+ office locations. The firm have a recruitment beyond borders perspective which allows them to create pairings of talented professionals with industry-leading companies across the globe. Selby Jennings provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the financial services sector with specialist consultants for the fintech sector to create bespoke hiring solutions for these companies. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70+ world-leading companies.



Individuals looking to scope out a career within the fintech industry can expect a significant amount of job satisfaction as the sector looks towards improving the lives of people across the planet by improving the economy which will, in turn, improve society for many. Financial technology companies are thriving in Singapore; it is truly an exciting place to be to advance your career within the sector. In just the first nine months of 2019, fintech companies raised a record $1 billion SGD as reported by global consultancy Accenture. The products and innovative services produced by fintech companies are proving to be hot commodities for many financial services corporations who are looking to invest heavily in the upkeep and improvement of their technology.



Employment within the fintech sector is prosperous and varied, job opportunities currently available through Selby Jennings include senior software engineer, data engineering lead, enterprise test engineering director, senior backend engineer, quant trader, regional sales representative, key account manager (pre-sales), data engineer, IT audit senior manager and software developer. The career growth potential for the fintech industry is vast with companies looking to hire quickly and efficiently to ensure their financial services needs are met. The unease caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a rise in the use of Selby Jennings' expert consultants as they can provide optimal results during this uncertain time.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.