Financial Technology Careers/jobs – Technology Driving Demand for Professional in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Employment in the fintech sector is increasing at a dramatic rate, this has largely been down to the surge in mobile devices being used by consumers to access and manage their banking. The American Banking Journal found that 70% of consumers used a mobile device to manage their bank account at least once in the previous month, and 34% are using their mobile devices to make a payment or transfer money. The technological advances in accessing banking and financial data means there is high demand for professionals who are able to push the boundaries of the fintech world and expand into new, exciting ventures. Selby Jennings are leading specialists in fintech recruitment, their expert consultants are highly trained in all aspects of the recruitment processes and are able to increase your chances of employment and career growth in the financial industry.



The rapid increase in technological innovation within the industry has resulted in almost 6000 financial technology start-ups operating at the moment in North and South America. Selby Jennings are committed to discovering the brightest minds in financial technology and to helping them secure positions with some of the top firm's in the country. You can expect to find fintech opportunities coast to coast, from New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Selby Jennings US have curated individual recruitment plans for each company they represent to ensure talent is paired with a likeminded company. This has been even more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic as Selby Jennings have introduced remote onboarding processes to ensure a smooth start for new starters. The virtual onboarding processes have included online interviews and virtual inductions which have all been put in place to ensure social distancing measures are being followed.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



The fintech sector is an exciting place to be as substantial growth has resulted in firms raising $12.4bn in funding for start-ups in 2018 alone, compared to the previous year this was a 43% increase. Large financial institutions are investing their time and money into fintech's as the increase of consumer spending and banking online is growing. The integration of fintech into large corporation's product and service offerings has resulted in an increased need for fintech professionals to jump on board and take the reigns with new innovative ideas.



Selby Jennings are specialist recruiters in the finance industry with a network of connections in over 60 countries with 11 office locations worldwide. Selby Jenning's provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions in careers spanning the industry, including; risk management, quantitative analytics, compliance and investment management. Reimagining recruitment has always been a priority for the firm and this can be seen through the consistent streamlined process of hiring making onboarding much more efficient. Selby Jennings is a global player in the market for fintech recruitment and has a unique combination of international perspective and local expertise which can be used to ensure a smooth hiring process for both the employee and the employer.



To find out more information about financial services recruiting firm visit https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings began life in 2004 and has been partnering with organisations and people across the financial services industry in America ever since. The firm not only has strong national contacts and experience but is also part of an international network that extends across more than 60 countries.