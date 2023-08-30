Financial Technology in Real Estate Market May See a Big Move : Fiserv, Opendoor, Zillow Group, Roofstock

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Financial Technology in Real Estate Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Financial Technology in Real Estate market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Zillow Group (United States), Cadre (United States), Fiserv (United States), Divvy Homes (United States), Opendoor (United States), Generation Home (United Kingdom), LendInvest (United Kingdom), Roofstock (United States), YOURKEYS (United Kingdom) and EMOOV (United Kingdom)



Scope of the Report of Financial Technology in Real Estate

Financial Technology in Real Estate is a financial innovation or the technology regarding the finance system of real estate. Financial Technology is a buyer industry with the potential to disrupt the lending market through innovation. Financial Technology in Real estate is a rapidly growing industry, and with the help of Financial Technology, it is expected to expand. Through the evaluation and purchase of real estate, Financial Technology in real Estate contributes to cost savings, reduced friction, and increased investment opportunities. Financial Technology have simplified and made the payment process hassle-free for customers by creating encrypt databases and processes and eliminating the need for an agent.



On 25 march 2022 Lithuanian startup has merged with European real estate aggregator EvoEstate. Following the merger, the EvoEstate platform will continue to provide services to current investors, giving them the chance to make investments in rental projects. The aggregator platform will ultimately be fully integrated.



In 2021 Financial Technology firm RealX launches open marketplace to offer real estate co-ownerships. RealX is a co-ownership investment platform for high yield, high return businesses. RealX enables investors to digitally invest to legally co-own quality properties.



The Global Financial Technology in Real Estate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lending, Payments, International Money Transfers, Personal Finance, Consumer Banking, Insurance, Others), Category (Digital Lending, Payments, Blockchain, Digital Wealth Management)



Market Opportunities:

- Financial Technology Refer Selling and Buying of The Properties Easily

- New Technology Introduces in Real Estate Market Due to Financial Technology



Market Drivers:

- Financial Technology Supporting Paperless Operation in Real Estate

- Financial Technology Enabling Easy and Accurate Transactions



What can be explored with the Financial Technology in Real Estate Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Financial Technology in Real Estate Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Financial Technology in Real Estate

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



