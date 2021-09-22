Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Financial Technology Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Financial Technology market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in Financial Technology Market Report: Stripe (United States), Yapstone, Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (eBay) (United States), Social Finance, Inc. (United States), Adyen (Netherlands), Addepar, Inc. (United States), CommonBond (United States), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (United States), LendingClub (United States), Creditease Corp. (United States), ONE Finance Private Limited (United States)



The newly added research report on the Financial Technology market is a complete guide to understand various factors that play a crucial role in growth progression. The report is designed to aid the investment decisions and motivate crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out for seamless market penetration.



Definition:

Financial technology is the automation in the finance industry as it improves and optimizes the delivery and consumption of financial services across the world. The financial technology is widely used by companies, governments, business owners, consumers to better manage their operations and transaction process. The technology helps in international money transfers, personal finance, equity financing, consumer banking, insurance, etc.



Market Trends:

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Machine Learning in the Financial Technology



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in the Financial Technology

Increasing Spending of Government in the Financial Technology



Market Drivers:

Growing Financial Industry Worldwide

Increasing Digitalization and Automation in Financial Operation for Efficiency and Productivity



Challenges:

Stiff Competition in the Financial Technology Market



The titled segments and sub-section of the Financial Technology market are illuminated below:

by Type (Peer-To-Peer Money Transfers, Lending Services, Online Payments, Mobile Payments, Crowdfunding), Application (Banks, Financial Consultancy, Others), Features (International Money Transfers, Personal Finance, Equity Financing, Consumer Banking, Insurance, Others)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Financial Technology Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Financial Technology Market

Chapter 05 – Global Financial Technology Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Financial Technology Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Financial Technology Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Financial Technology Market

Chapter 09 – Global Financial Technology Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Financial Technology Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology