Financial Technology Provider Cake Launches VC Arm

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- The Singapore-based financial technology platform Cake DeFi has launched a venture capital arm that is going to be pouring funds into start-ups in areas such as Web3 and gaming. The new arm already has an initial $100 million in funds and picked its first investment target - the start-up The Edge of Company. The objective of launching the new arm of the business is to raise the profile of blockchain and cryptocurrency and make these more accessible worldwide. Given that Cake DeFi is one of the most impressive fintech platforms in the region when it comes to growth this is clearly a huge opportunity for any of the start-ups that the business chooses to work with. Support is likely to be global, especially when it comes to international scaling. The new VC arm of Cake is especially keen to invest in start-ups that are focused on NFTs, blockchain and the metaverse.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a financial technology recruiter with a rich history in the Asia Pacific region. The firm has provided expert support to many different types of enterprises, from growing platforms like Cake DeFi to the agile and innovative start-ups that the business is targeting. In addition to being a financial technology recruiter, Selby Jennings also has a wealth of other expertise when it comes to banking and financial services recruitment. The team also specialises in related fields including sales and trading, investment banking, private wealth management, legal and compliance and insurance and actuarial roles. Thanks to extensive resources at the firm, it's easy for the team to make productive connections. Over the years Selby Jennings has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as a network of contacts within business globally. The team uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to make clients' strategic hiring goals happen.



Being a financial technology recruiter with a large footprint in Asia Pacific has been vital to the firm's growth. So, too, has nurturing an international network. The team in Singapore is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The foundations of the business are strong - the firm invests heavily in its own people - and this has ensured that support for clients and candidates has been consistent and versatile over recent years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via this financial technology recruiter today, including Senior Finance Manager, Compliance [Securities], Enterprise Technology Support Analyst, LNG Fundamental Analyst [Trading House] and Market Ops Trading Executive [Gas and Power].



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about financial technology recruiter Singapore visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.