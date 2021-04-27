New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Bitcoin has hit a lot of headlines as its popularity has grown but recent events indicate that it's moving towards a much wider acceptance in the financial markets. In April 2021 bitcoin hit a record high of just under $65,000, which may prove to have been a landmark on its journey into the mainstream. This is just one of recent events that has fed more fuel to the bitcoin fire as increasing numbers of large companies, banks, investors and payment processors get on board. In February this year the car maker Tesla, for example, announced that it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin and also made a statement that those looking to purchase its cars would soon be able to pay using the cryptocurrency. In April 2021 the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc ended its Nasdaq debut valued at $86 billion, which is the largest listing yet for a crypto business.



Selby Jennings is a financial technology recruiter with extensive experience in banking and financial services in the US, and globally. The firm was first established in 2004 and has grown with the market, expanding into innovative areas such as financial technology and continuing to hone talent acquisition expertise in sectors such as risk management, corporate and investment banking, investment management and sales and trading. The firm creates permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for organisations across the banking and financial services industry, from innovative new businesses to international names in finance. Extensive nationwide reach - including servicing key hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco - is combined with a strong international perspective and a global presence. As part of the Phaidon International Group, Selby Jennings is a recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies and benefits from being part of an extensive global network that reaches across 60 countries.



Talent acquisition is crucial to growth, whether in an emerging technology looking to go mainstream such as bitcoin, or a more established and traditional area of banking and financial services. The experienced and forward-thinking team at Selby Jennings supports organisations and individuals, providing peace of mind that the process of recruitment is in safe hands. Extensive consultant training ensures optimum service at all times and the team uses best-in-class strategies and technology. Human investment has been key to making the firm a leading financial technology recruiter, including establishing a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals on a global level. Some of the opportunities available through Selby Jennings include: Equity Market Risk Manager [AVP/VP], Data Scientist LGD models [d/f/m] FinTech, VP Model Validation [Asset Management], Long/Short Tech Analyst, Institutional Business Developer [Quant Hedge Fund], Senior Sales Director and Real Estate Investments Associate.



"Recruitment in 2021 is a very different landscape to 2020 - like many other sectors of the economy we have gone through seismic change," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "the commitment of the team to ensuring the acquisition of top talent on a global level has never wavered. We have seen extraordinary internal adaptability and versatility in finding new ways to secure and retain talent on a virtual basis to continue to meet the demand for growth and progress among our clients and candidates."



