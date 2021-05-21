Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- FinTech has not grown as quickly in Germany as many other locations. However, there are signs that the financial market in Germany is now really getting behind this vibrant and innovative sector. One recent study by Comdirekt Bank found that the German market is now made up of more than 900 FinTech companies - within this the most represented industries are real estate and the financing sector. Blockchain is another area where there has been a significant increase in activity with 100% growth in blockchain FinTechs in Germany since 2017. This interest in FinTech in Germany is something that venture capital has backed robustly - around 40% of total venture capital investment in recent years was given to start-ups from the financial sector. So, the market for FinTech in Germany is growing - and also evolving. Collaborations are increasing in number too, between FinTechs and established banks as well as other businesses in media, insurance and asset management. With investors such as AllianzX, Finleap and EarlyBird Venture Capital ready to pour capital in this sector, the future for FinTech in Germany looks bright.



Selby Jennings is a specialist financial technology recruiter providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions designed to enable organisations to optimise on investment and growth. The firm's 15 years' experience in the banking and financial services recruitment in Germany has enabled it to establish a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and nurture connections with organisations large and small. The dedicated and passionate team has an in-depth knowledge of the emerging FinTech market in Germany and this extensive expertise as a prominent financial technology recruiter in Europe is backed by an international network that extends to more than 60 countries. Selby Jennings' unique approach combines the ideal ratio of local knowledge and connections and international reach - plus, the firm is part of the Phaidon International group, which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises.



Extensive training of consultants at Selby Jennings ensures that the firm is perfectly placed to help clients capitalise on the changing conditions in FinTech. The team works with best-in-class technology and strategies and has proven a versatile financial technology recruiter and hiring partner to the broader financial services sector in Germany throughout the challenging circumstances of the past 12 months. Expertise at the firm extends beyond financial technology to include investment management, sales and trading, legal and compliance, as well as recruitment for private wealth management and quantitative research and trading. There is a wealth of opportunities available for individuals across Germany in locations such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. These include: Deputy-MLRO, Lead Data Scientist (m/w/d) [RegTech], Senior Risk Manager, Manager/Senior Manager [ICAAP & Risk], Financial Accountant, IT Audit Senior Consultant, Risk Methodology Specialist [FRTB Internal Models], Compliance Testing & Controls Manager and Lead Internal Auditor.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



