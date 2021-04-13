Financial Technology Recruiter for Career Defining Roles Across Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Fintech in Singapore continued to develop in 2020, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic and restrictions on working and development. The establishment of Singapore's very first digital banks, as well as fintech initiatives introduced by local regulators were just two of the factors that had a very positive influence on the market for financial technology in Singapore during 2020. Fintechs in Singapore continued to grow and attract funding - something witnessed firsthand by the team at Selby Jennings as a financial technology recruiter. In fact, investment in the Fintech sector in Singapore reached US$346 million last year and a number of sizable and significant acquisitions took place. The amount of investment that the sector received in 2020 represents just over 6% of all the Fintech funding that was raised in Asia in 2020, which is a considerable achievement and shows how dominant the market is in Singapore. Blockchain and cryptocurrency now have a big influence over the local Fintech market in Singapore. Of the 430 Fintech start-ups in the nation state 19% fit within the blockchain and cryptocurrency vertical. Given that Singapore launched a S$12 million blockchain research program in 2020 this is perhaps no surprise.



In any economy it is the right people who provide options for a business to grow and thrive. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist in finding the right people and securing business-critical talent for organisations across the banking and financial services sector throughout Singapore. The firm's experienced consultants have a deep understanding of the recruitment needs of the local market for banking and financial services in Singapore, as well as the wide range of enterprises operating within it. As an embedded local financial technology recruiter the firm has worked with organisations large and small, including many of the Fintech startups in the city. A strong team creates resilience and, even when market conditions are challenging or tough, the energy to maximise opportunities for growth.



The consultants at Selby Jennings also have an extensive international reach working as part of an international team of more than 750 as well as a global network that covers more than 60 nations and offices in 12 locations worldwide. Consultants have high levels of market expertise and receive continual training, as well as access to best-in-class technology to ensure optimum service at all times. Areas of specialism include roles in private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, quantitative research and trading, risk management, commodities, investment management, legal & compliance and sales and trading, plus, the firm is renowned as a financial technology recruiter. Selby Jennings is a key partner for businesses in banking and financial services, one that understands just how much of a difference a fantastic team can make.



Consultants at Selby Jennings are passionate about creating a new experience where hiring is concerned, reimagining recruitment for the challenges of a new age. This has included adapting the firm's offering to continue to support candidates and clients throughout the pandemic, rising to the challenge of offering greater virtual support and facilitating permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment throughout. With many resources at their disposal - including a network of more than a million mid to senior level professionals - Selby Jennings consultants have consistently met, and exceeded, the challenges that the past year has created for candidates and businesses alike. The end result is a reputation as an effective financial technology recruiter - and hiring partner for the wider banking and financial services sector. The Singapore team is also a go to recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. Opportunities currently available through Selby Jennings Singapore include: LNG/Gas/Energy Business Development, Wealth Planner Advisor [Private Bank], Associate Director [Trust Services], Senior Philanthropy Advisor [Private Bank], Local Singapore Sales Manager [Food], Quantitative Developer/Analyst [SG Investment Manager], IT Security Engineer, Derivative Trader and Senior Network Security Ops Specialist [Financial Services]. There are roles with a wide range of organisations, from dynamic start-ups to large international enterprises and the team at Selby Jennings works constantly to ensure the right connections are being made.



"2020 was a year of challenge for the banking and financial services sector - and for those who handle recruitment within it. However, our unwavering commitment to clients and candidates did not falter and the team has learned a lot over the past 12 months," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "now, in 2021 we are in a position to capitalise on the progress made in rising to the challenge of virtually securing and retaining talent and optimise the resilience and resourcefulness of a team with incredible versatility and a passion and commitment for what they do."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.